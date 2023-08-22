Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington moves to reassure fans amid recruitment fears

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has reassured fans that the club are working hard behind the scenes to improve Rohan Smith's squad.

In an open letter to Leeds supporters, Hetherington acknowledged the growing frustration over the lack of activity on the recruitment front.

The Rhinos have been linked with Newcastle Knights playmaker Lachlan Miller but Catalans Dragons forward Mickael Goudemand remains the only confirmed signing for 2024 and beyond.

There has been a steady stream of departures since Smith's arrival in the middle of last year and several more players are preparing to move on at the end of this season, including Sam Walters and Aidan Sezer.

"I do understand the frustrations of our fans in terms of our recruitment but they can be assured that there is a lot going on behind the scenes to create a squad full of talented and very committed players, which is what Rohan Smith is striving for," said Hetherington.

"We are making sure that we get not just the right player but also the right person to take us forward next season and, just as importantly, in the years ahead."

The eight-time Super League champions have failed to finish in the top four since 2017 and that record is set to continue with Smith's side in eighth place with five rounds remaining, two points adrift of the play-off positions.

Leeds have struggled for consistency throughout 2023 but got back to winning ways against Warrington Wolves in front of a bumper crowd at Headingley on Sunday afternoon.

Gary Hetherington insists Leeds are busy behind the scenes. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

The attendance of 15,166 for the triple-header that was bookended by women's and reserve games leaves the Rhinos on course to record the highest average across a season since the redevelopment of Headingley.

"On behalf of all our players and staff, I would like to say thank you to our fans for their continued support," said Hetherington.

"For our men's team, it has been a tough season so far and it is fair to say the team have not delivered what we hoped and expected at the start of the season.

"But all the players here now are united to finish the season strongly and we face five crucial games as we look to secure a play-off spot, starting at Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

"Our academy continues to develop outstanding young players and our women's and wheelchair teams both made it to their respective Challenge Cup finals with squads that are also developing following a period of success in recent years.