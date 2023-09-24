All Sections
Leeds Rhinos claim dramatic win over St Helens to set up Women's Super League Grand Final rematch with York Valkyrie

Sophie Robinson scored a dramatic golden-point try to secure a Women’s Super League Grand Final rematch between Leeds Rhinos and York Valkyrie next month.
By James O'Brien
Published 24th Sep 2023, 09:17 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 09:21 BST

Robinson finished Caitlin Casey’s kick to the corner as the Rhinos overturned a 10-point deficit to triumph 20-16 in extra time.

Tries from Caitlin Beevers and Lucy Murray helped drag the Rhinos level before a rare mistake by Shona Hoyle from the kick-off at the start of golden point gave them their winning chance.

Robinson duly sealed a fifth straight Grand Final place for Leeds with her second try to set up a repeat of last year’s decider against League Leaders' Shield winners York.

The Valkyrie were too strong for Wigan Warriors in the first semi-final with Liv Whitehead, Liv Gale, Tara Jane Stanley and Lacey Owen scoring the tries in a 22-6 victory.

The Grand Final will be played at the LNER Community Stadium on Sunday, October 8 at 3pm .

