Leeds Rhinos coach Chev Walker explains why David Fusitu'a and Derrell Olpherts missed Bradford Bulls friendly

Leeds Rhinos assistant coach Chev Walker insists David Fusitu'a and Derrell Olpherts sat out the pre-season friendly against Bradford Bulls as a precaution.

Fusitu'a, who looked set to feature after missing last week's trial game at Leigh Leopards through illness, was conspicuous by his absence when Rohan Smith named his squad for the Bradford clash.

Olpherts was included in the original squad but did not make the final line-up.

"That was just illness," said Walker. "He was a late withdrawal but he's alright.

"David needs some training under his belt and his illness has probably dragged on a little bit.

"He's training and getting what he needs. He's fit but just had a bit of unluckiness with his illness.

"There's no rush for anyone to be out there playing. When the time is right for them to play, they'll play.

"I don't think anyone is up to full speed until round four, whether you've done a full pre-season or half of one."

David Fusitu'a has yet to play in pre-season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds proved too strong for their West Yorkshire neighbours to claim their first win of 2023 thanks to tries from Leon Ruan, Morgan Gannon, Richie Myler and Joe Gibbons.

The Rhinos suffered a scare when back-rower James McDonnell hobbled off but Walker played down any fears over his leg injury.

"He's fine," said Walker. "He came off as a precaution.

"I don't think there's any major issue there and he could have probably played again."

Derrell Olpherts played against Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Leopards. (Photo: Steve Riding)

On the hit-out, Walker added: "It was a useful exercise for us as a group.

"We set out in pre-season to keep building in the trial games. We don't want to peak and show our hand too much.

"It was a good opportunity for the young lads to get out there. They've had a big impact on pre-season and are building nicely."

Leeds will face Hull KR in another trial game next Sunday before starting the new Super League season at Warrington Wolves on February 16.

The Rhinos could field their strongest team of pre-season in their final friendly at Craven Park.

"Possibly," said Walker. "It's a matter of building and working on combinations that need to be worked on.