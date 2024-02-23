Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith claims stricter head contact laws are encouraging histrionics

After 13 cards were issued in round one, there was no let-up at Craven Park with three players sin-binned by referee Jack Smith.

Hull KR full-back Peta Hiku saw yellow in the early stages of his side's 22-12 win for holding down before Leeds pair James Donaldson and Sam Lisone fell foul of the continued crackdown on head contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think it's the way the game is going," said Smith. "I'm not sure about the second one (Lisone's high tackle on Elliot Minchella).

"We're almost encouraging everyone to make more of it. Everyone is throwing their arms up in the air. The crowd are all throwing their arms up in the air. It's like we're focused on winning a penalty and getting someone sin-binned.

"The Donaldson one based on what they did last week is a very low-grade high tackle but it's a yellow. The Lisone one was a penalty but I'm not sure it needed to be more than that.

"Judging by the way a lot of the charges were downgraded this week, there is some definite uncertainty and we're all just working it out. I understand the RFL are going through a process there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think there were no high tackles today that had any real malice or intent. I think it was a respectful and tough game of footy."

Leeds Rhinos' James Donaldson is sin-binned by referee Jack Smith during Thursday's defeat at Hull KR. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Rhinos opened the scoring through Harry Newman on his 100th career appearance with Hiku in the sin bin.

But Jesse Sue's converted effort levelled the scores and Rovers twice took advantage of yellow cards to secure the victory thanks to tries from Ryan Hall and Hiku.

"We competed well and overcame some obstacles during the game," said Smith, whose side went into the final quarter just two points behind courtesy of a wonder try from Ash Handley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We looked calm, composed and brave defending two lots of 12 men.

Jesse Sue goes over for Hull KR. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"Everyone is going to be playing with 12 men for periods of every game most likely if it keeps going.

"We're talking about duty of care and then we're asking 12 men to do the job of 13 and open up the spaces more, which also makes it harder to defend.