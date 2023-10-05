Leeds Rhinos confirm interest in Salford Red Devils half-back Brodie Croft after striking record-breaking deal

Gary Hetherington has confirmed Leeds Rhinos' interest in 2022 Man of Steel Brodie Croft after striking the biggest commercial deal in the club's history for the naming rights to Headingley.

The Rhinos have reportedly tabled a six-figure offer for the Salford Red Devils half-back as they rebuild their squad following a hugely disappointing campaign.

Croft, who began his career at Melbourne Storm before a spell with Brisbane Broncos, signed a new seven-year contract on the eve of this season but Salford appear to be open to offers for the 26-year-old.

"I would normally say we're always interested in top-quality players and he is one," said Hetherington.

"He's the current Man of Steel and yes, we would be interested in players such as him.

"I don't divulge confidences so we don't normally comment on speculation. We're very active in the market both at home and abroad, and we have for a matter of time, in fact.

"We're close to putting a squad together that has an outstanding chance of succeeding. There's plenty of plates spinning but Brodie is a player we've shown an interest in."

The new naming rights partnership with Leeds-based vehicle solutions business AMT Auto will see Rhinos' home ground become AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium from December 1.

The 15-year agreement is a record-breaking deal for the club and only the fourth time the stadium has been renamed.

Asked whether Leeds now had the ability to pay a transfer fee for a player, Hetherington replied: "We've always been prepared to do that.

"I've mentioned Iestyn Harris, that's quite a long time ago, but he came in and made a significant difference and that's what we're looking to do, make a difference.

"The squad that takes the field next year will be a very different one to the one that finished last season. We're always prepared to invest if it's right for the squad.

"We believe we're on the cusp of putting an outstanding team together, a team that will be Rohan Smith's team in 2024. Rohan came in and inherited a team and that's about to change.