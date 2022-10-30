The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women’s Super League champions, are looking to expand their women’s operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.

Leeds already pay their women’s players for promoting the game and contribute towards their travel expenses and say the latest move is another step towards a professional women’s team.

Chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “The Leeds Rhinos women’s team are an integral part of our club and we are keen to see them progress as well as inspiring more woman and girls in Leeds to play rugby league.

“There have been huge strides made in the women’s game in this country over the last five years and we hope we can move forward even further over the next five years.”

Leeds, who have seven players in the England squad, will host the opening game of the Women’s World Cup at Headingley on Tuesday with the hosts taking on Brazil, followed by the PNG Orchids’ clash with Canada.