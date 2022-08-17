Leeds Rhinos dealt huge Harry Newman blow as Rohan Smith reveals fresh Tom Holroyd setback

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre, who was making only his seventh appearance of 2022, cut a frustrated figure as he made his way off the field in the second half.

Leeds have yet to determine the full extent of the damage but Smith is planning to be without the 22-year-old for the remainder of the campaign.

"Harry is most likely done for the season," said Smith, who could not comment on Newman's chances of returning in time for the World Cup.

Harry Newman was getting back to his best before his latest setback. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He's got a different injury. We're undergoing some further external assessment and treatment, and we'll update on timeframes as we go - but at this stage, it's going to be season-ending.

"You want your better players to be available for selection but the club has played without Harry for a bunch this year and it'll be about who's playing, not who isn't."

The match against Hull KR was Newman's fourth consecutive appearance after featuring only three times in the opening 19 rounds, largely due to a separate hamstring injury.

Smith has been encouraged by the youngster's response to his latest setback.

Tom Holroyd has not played for Leeds Rhinos this year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He's worked really hard but he's got some clear direction about what he needs to rehab, not just the hamstring but a whole system approach to bulletproofing for the future," said the Rhinos boss.

"He's reacted very maturely. He's disappointed, clearly, but he's got stuck into his rehab and treatment.

"He's been really good around the group and he wants to contribute to the environment as we're pushing forward."

Smith welcomes several players back for Friday's game against Warrington Wolves with Matt Prior, Aidan Sezer and Rhyse Martin all available after serving suspensions.

Kruise Leeming is closing in on his return from a foot injury. (Picture: SWPix.com)

However, Tom Holroyd, who completed a 10-game ban last week, is set to undergo surgery on an elbow injury.

It is a fresh setback for the prop, who has not played for Leeds this season.

"Tom actually tore a ligament in his elbow the week before he was ready to return," said Smith. "He's going to have surgery on that in a week or two's time.

"He spent that long period really working on himself as a player and a person. He was looking great so it's really disappointing for Tom.

"It's got to be onwards and upwards to get ready for a big 2023."

Smith is hopeful of having James Bentley available for the clash with Warrington, while captain Kruise Leeming could return for the penultimate game.

"Kruise is getting close," said Smith. "I'm not sure, probably it'll be the Catalans game I'd say.