Leeds Rhinos dealt suspension blow as Hull KR and Hull FC lose players for derby
Leeds Rhinos have suffered a fresh blow ahead of Monday's trip to Catalans Dragons after losing Aidan Sezer to a one-match ban.
The half-back has been charged with a grade B high tackle by the Rugby Football League's match review panel following a challenge that injured opposite number Theo Fages in Wednesday's victory over Huddersfield Giants.
Sezer was sent to the sin bin during the game and must now sit out the match in Perpignan, the scene of his dramatic winning try at the end of last month.
The panel noted: "Tried to tackle but reckless about outcome."
Most Popular
It is Sezer's second ban this month after missing a game for a trip in the win over Salford Red Devils.
The Rhinos will also be without David Fusitu'a against Catalans after the winger picked up a calf strain in midweek, while Liam Sutcliffe (knee) and Morgan Gannon (ribs) are major doubts.
Richie Myler and Chris Hill have escaped punishment for the incident that saw the Huddersfield prop yellow-carded in the closing stages.
On Myler, the panel noted: "Player throws his legs upwards seemingly to release the grip of the opponent."
Hill was cleared of lifting the Leeds playmaker into a dangerous position.
In all, four players were banned ahead of the penultimate round of Super League fixtures.
Hull KR have lost two players after Jez Litten was given a two-match ban for a grade C dangerous throw and Jimmy Keinhorst received a one-game suspension following a grade B trip charge.
Keinhorst will miss Monday's home date with Wigan Warriors and Litten's season is over unless Rovers lodge a successful appeal.
Hull FC forward Brad Fash is also set to sit out next week's derby after being banned for two games for grade B dangerous contact in the defeat at Salford.
Fash will begin his suspension when Toulouse Olympique visit the MKM Stadium on Sunday.