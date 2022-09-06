Leeds Rhinos fight to overturn Rhyse Martin ban ahead of crunch clash with Catalans Dragons

The goalkicking forward was charged with a grade A high tackle on former team-mate Alex Mellor during Saturday’s 14-8 win over Castleford Tigers, a result that booked Leeds' place in the play-offs.

The Rhinos have confirmed they are appealing against the punishment imposed on Martin, who has succeeded with his last 36 kicks at goal and needs one more to beat the Super League record held by Wakefield Trinity half-back Mason Lino.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin will learn his fate at a tribunal this evening.

Rhyse Martin is closing in on a Super League record. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com)

"Leeds Rhinos will appeal the one-game suspension handed down to Rhyse Martin for a Grade A High Tackle in Saturday’s win over Castleford Tigers," read a club statement on Twitter.