Leeds Rhinos fight to overturn Rhyse Martin ban ahead of crunch clash with Catalans Dragons
Leeds Rhinos are challenging Rhyse Martin's one-game suspension in the hope of freeing him up to face Catalans Dragons in Friday's play-off eliminator.
The goalkicking forward was charged with a grade A high tackle on former team-mate Alex Mellor during Saturday’s 14-8 win over Castleford Tigers, a result that booked Leeds' place in the play-offs.
The Rhinos have confirmed they are appealing against the punishment imposed on Martin, who has succeeded with his last 36 kicks at goal and needs one more to beat the Super League record held by Wakefield Trinity half-back Mason Lino.
Martin will learn his fate at a tribunal this evening.
"Leeds Rhinos will appeal the one-game suspension handed down to Rhyse Martin for a Grade A High Tackle in Saturday’s win over Castleford Tigers," read a club statement on Twitter.
"Martin will plead not guilty to the charge and will appear before the RFL disciplinary tonight."