Leeds Rhinos floored as debutant Brad Schneider kicks Hull KR to victory with golden point

AUSTRALIAN signing Brad Schneider enjoyed a dream debut for Hull KR as they warmed up in style for next week’s Challenge Cup semi-final by stunning Leeds Rhinos.

Nine days before their big showdown with Wigan Warriors, on the same ground, the last thing the Robins would have wanted was golden-point extra-time.

But the three additional minutes won’t have done them any harm and they will go into next Sunday in buoyant mood after this unlikely 19-18 win.

It was an outstanding effort by Hull KR, whose debutant half-back Brad Schneider kicked the winning drop goal, at the second attempt, having earlier scored one try and set up another.

MAGIC MOMENT: Hull KR celebrates after Brad Schneider kicks the golden point to win the match. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

Ethan Ryan, standing in at full-back for the injured Jack Walker, also impressed and Sam Luckley put in a huge effort off the bench for the injury-hit visitor.

He came on after just seven minutes as a concussion change for Dean Hadley who did not return and will therefore miss the Cup semi-final.

It took Schneider just seven minutes to make his mark, the Australian, who arrived this week from Canberra Raiders on a short-term deal, crossing between the posts from Shaun Kenny-Dowall’s pass

Rhinos hit back quickly with a smart try from acting-half by hooker Jarrod O’Connor, but Schneider turned provider to restore the Robins’ lead before the end of the opening quarter.

OVER YOU GO: Brad Schneider kicks the golden point winner for Hull KR to edge out hosts Leeds Rhinos at Headingley last night. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

He put a low kick behind Rhinos’ line, Leeds’ defence hesitated and Tom Opacic ran through to touch down before the ball rolled dead.

That came in a seven tackle set following a poor kick by Leeds stand-off Blake Austin. Ten minutes before the interval, Super League’s player of the month repeated the error, this time attempting a 40-20 early in the tackle count, and again it was punished, Opacic sending winger Louis Senior in at the corner.

The 10-point deficit prompted Rhinos coach Rohan Smith to make a change, bringing on substitute hooker Corey Johnson in place of Cameron Smith, with Jarod O’Connor moving to loose-forward.

Johnson scored his first Rhinos try within seconds of entering the action, supporting Nene Macdonald’s line break.

Rhyse Martin’s second conversion cut the deficit to four points, but Rowan Milnes, who had improved the Robins’ first two touchdowns, booted a penalty with the last kick of the half to send the visitors in at the break 18-12 ahead.

They were full value for that advantage and threatened to extend it at start of the second half, but an interception by Ash Handley, in his 200th career appearance, began a long spell of Leeds pressure, ultimately leading to the same player scoring his 100th Super League try.

It was a quality effort, the winger running on to Aidan Sezer’s intelligent kick early in the tackle count.

Martin’s touchline goal levelled the scores, but Leeds let a game they should have won slip away.

The loss of stand-off Blake Austin, to concussion soon after half-time didn’t help, but Rhinos’ inability to set up for a drop goal in the final few minutes was poor game management.

Leeds should have been good enough to land a winning one-pointer in normal time, but failed even get to the kick.

Justin Sangare’s error let Rovers off the hook in the final moments of the 80 and he knocked on right at the start of golden-point.

Schneider fluffed that drop goal attempt, but then David Fusitu’a made an error to give him another chance, which he took.

Leeds Rhinos: Myler, Fusitu’a, Martin, Macdonald, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Walters, O’Connor, Oledzki, McDonnell, Bentley, Smith. Subs Johnson, Lisone, Holroyd, Sangare.

Hull KR: Ryan, Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, R Hall, Milnes, Schneider, Kennedy, Litten, King, Keinhorst, Batchelor, Handley. Subs Parcell, Storton, Johnson, Luckley.