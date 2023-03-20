Leeds Rhinos forward banned as St Helens lose star man for Huddersfield Giants trip

Leeds Rhinos back-rower James Bentley is set to sit out Saturday's visit of Catalans Dragons after he was issued with a one-game ban by the match review panel.

Bentley has been charged with grade B dangerous contact for a late hit on Castleford Tigers half-back Jacob Miller in last Thursday's game at Wheldon Road.

"A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player," read the notes.

The former St Helens forward has received the maximum punishment for a grade B offence because of his previous record, meaning he will miss this weekend's Headingley clash with the high-flying Dragons.

Bentley, who has made just two appearances this year after missing the start of the season with a knee injury, has been suspended four times since joining the Rhinos from Saints ahead of the 2022 campaign.

St Helens loose forward Morgan Knowles has also been handed a one-match ban for a late hit in Friday's win over Hull FC.

The England international will miss Saints' trip to Huddersfield Giants this Thursday.

Four players were issued with £250 fines for grade B offences, including Castleford Tigers forward Joe Westerman (dangerous contact) and Hull youngster Davy Litten (other contrary behaviour – use of legs).

James Bentley appeals to the referee. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Catalans Dragons centre Arthur Romano will face no further action for grade A striking in the win over Hull KR.