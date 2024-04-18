Leeds Rhinos forward Shona Hoyle sets lofty goals at start of new challenge

The forward is no stranger to juggling her day job with her rugby commitments after carving out a career that has taken her from Siddal to Leeds via Featherstone Rovers, Bradford Bulls, Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants and St Helens.

A head of year at Carlton Bolling in Bradford, Hoyle will have her own fan club at Headingley for Friday's double-header against former side Huddersfield.

"I've got 348 children in my year group," she told The Yorkshire Post. "I absolutely love them all. They mean a lot to me.

"It's very much an Asian community and I want to get those kids involved in rugby. They always ask me about it and show that interest.

"I've got 30 kids from my high school coming to watch me against Huddersfield. It's very important we tap into different cultures. If they can find some love in something and I can help in any way, I'll do it."

The West Yorkshire derby kicks off the Women's Super League season but whereas the men have had a sole focus this week, the sport's female stars continue to work either side of game day as they inch towards a full-time competition.

With the help of her employers, Hoyle can shake off the effects of a match before getting stuck into another week of nurturing the next generation.

Shona Hoyle is excited about her new challenge at Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It takes a lot out of your body when you work full-time," added the England international, who has a teenage son.

"The high school supports me so much. I don't start until later on a Monday so I can get the right nutrition in me and relax after a game or a really hard training session.

"I'm not off then due to sickness and things like that because if you're working so hard and trying to do everything, there will be a point where you flag. Because they're supporting me that way, I'm not flagging anywhere near as much."

The close-season move from St Helens to Leeds has eased the logistical challenges the Halifax native faces.

Shona Hoyle, centre, celebrates her Wembley try against Leeds. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Hoyle has swapped one of Super League's top clubs for another with the bonus of reducing the time she spends on the M62.

"I loved it at Saints – the coaching staff, the players and everything about it," she said. "I wore the badge very proudly and gave it my all in every game.

"I thought, 'How can I be closer to home and get the same?' – that was at Leeds. I very much think like an athlete so it was important that I stayed at the same level rather than step down."

A tryscorer in Saints' Challenge Cup final win over Leeds last year, Hoyle has had to tread carefully in her early days at Headingley.

The Women's Super League is an eight-team competition in 2024. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 30-year-old is desperate to make fresh memories with her new team-mates.

"It's like a little inside joke at Leeds," she said. "When we speak about Wembley, everyone looks at me because I got the last try in that final to make everyone at Saints feel a bit more comfortable.

"I absolutely loved it at Wembley. What a great memory that is – and I want to do the same again in blue and amber this year.

"The goal this year is to win everything. I think if you don't have those aspirations, why are you playing?"

Hoyle is on course for another Wembley appearance after helping the Rhinos reach the semi-finals, where they will face Wigan Warriors.

She has a special reason for wanting to return to the national stadium.

Shona Hoyle, right, is happy to bang the drum for the women's game. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I nearly lost my dad last year to a heart attack," said Hoyle.

"He's done so much for me throughout my career. I remember going to play against Warrington in a Challenge Cup game and he'd had a heart attack the night before.

"I told him I'd stay with him in the hospital but he told me to go and play. I scored three tries and had one of the best games of my career.

"It meant so much to me that my dad was so selfless in that moment. Every time I play now, I wear 'dad' on my wrist.

"He missed Wembley because he had to go in for an emergency operation so I need to get there again this year so my mum and dad can come to Wembley."

Before Leeds switch back to Challenge Cup mode, they must negotiate Super League games against Huddersfield, Warrington Wolves and defending champions York Valkyrie.

The interest in the new campaign has left Hoyle excited for what is to come.

"This season seems like the best one yet already," she said.

"People are wanting to know more about it which is so important. I will speak about rugby league until I'm blue in the face because I love it that much.