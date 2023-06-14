Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano to undergo heart surgery after suffering stroke

The 32-year-old has been absent since the win at Wigan Warriors on May 12, with Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith recently revealing that he would be out for an indefinite period due to a health concern.

Leeds have now confirmed that the New Zealander is recovering from a stroke caused by a hole in his heart, which will be surgically repaired soon.

Tetevano has been given the green light to continue non-impact aerobic training to maintain his fitness but is not yet cleared to play contact sport.

Zane Tetevano is set to undergo heart surgery. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The former Penrith Panthers star, who is in the final season of the three-year deal he signed when he joined Leeds, hopes to return to the field as soon as possible.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the club’s medical staff, the paramedics, doctors and nurses who looked after me when I collapsed," he said.

"I knew I was in the best possible care and I owe them a lot, especially our medical team who reacted so quickly on the field. I will never know how lucky I was.

"I am confident that I will be ready to return to action as soon as I am cleared to do so.”

Zane Tetevano celebrates last year's play-off win at Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Tetevano has set up a JustGiving page for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund which supports children and adults born with congenital heart defects across Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire.

He has been cleared to run the Leeds 10K this weekend as part of his recovery.

Leeds performance director Richard Hunwicks said: “Zane is one the fittest players at the club and someone for whom training is such a big part of his life.

"It is important that he continues to train to give himself the best possible chance of making a full recovery.

"As a performance department, we always aim to work to options that the players can do when they are in periods of rehabilitation. He is unable to do normal contact training because of the medication he is on whilst awaiting surgery and has to train at a lower intensity than he is used to. Mentally that can be a challenge for a professional athlete.

"The chance to take part in the Leeds 10k is a great way to lift his spirits and be part of a team whilst doing it. This is a great opportunity to do something with Zane that supports his physical and mental well-being.”

Rhinos head of medical services Vas Mani added: “The quick actions of the medical staff present at the time and the fantastic team at LGI ensured Zane received swift treatment and he has made an excellent recovery.

"We are now focusing on the next stage of his treatment and will continue to support Zane during the coming weeks.

"He has been very positive throughout this challenging time which is a testament to his character.