Leeds Rhinos frontrunners to sign Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw

Leeds Rhinos are lining up Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw as a potential replacement for Derrell Olpherts.
By James O'Brien
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:31 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 12:34 GMT

Kershaw has been in talks with Wakefield about renewing his contract but now appears to be on his way out of Belle Vue.

The Yorkshire Post understands the Rhinos are the frontrunners to sign the 24-year-old as they reshape Rohan Smith's squad after a disappointing eighth-place finish in 2023.

Kershaw made his Super League debut for Trinity in 2019 and has gone on to score 18 tries in 50 appearances.

He crossed seven times in 17 games last season, including a double in a losing cause at Leigh Leopards the night Wakefield were relegated from Super League.

Leeds are on the lookout for a senior back-up for first-choice wingers Ash Handley and David Fusitu'a with Olpherts seemingly on his way out after just one season at the club.

The 31-year-old joined the Rhinos from Castleford Tigers on a two-year deal but struggled in his debut campaign, scoring four tries in 14 matches.

Olpherts has recently been linked with Challenge Cup winners Leigh.

Lee Kershaw, left, celebrates with Max Jowitt after scoring a try against Leigh. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)Lee Kershaw, left, celebrates with Max Jowitt after scoring a try against Leigh. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Lee Kershaw, left, celebrates with Max Jowitt after scoring a try against Leigh. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Young winger Liam Tindall has already left Headingley since the end of last season.

Leeds have made seven signings for the 2024 campaign, including the double capture of Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers from Salford Red Devils.

Wakefield have strengthened their wing options with the signings of Jermaine McGillvary and Lachlan Walmsley as they prepare for life in the Championship.

