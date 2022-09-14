Leeds Rhinos great Jamie Jones-Buchanan explains decision to step down as assistant coach

Jones-Buchanan, who won eight Super League titles with his hometown club, joined the coaching staff after calling time on his 20-year playing career in 2019 and helped the Rhinos win the Challenge Cup the following season.

The 41-year-old is stepping away from first-team duties to focus on bringing the entire club closer together.

“When I retired from playing, the original plan was for me to have an involvement across a whole range of departments within the Rhinos as well as starting out on a coaching pathway," he said.

"When the pandemic hit in my first year, that dictated that I could only be with one group so my focus was solely on coaching and being the best version of a coach that I could be.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed that experience and I have been privileged to be a part of the lives of this group of players, especially our young stars who have allowed me to impart on them my knowledge.

“However, I have always been proud to be part of our city and community whether that is through my work with the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, Leeds 2023 or a whole myriad of organisations I have had the fortune to meet through the profile I have been able to gain through rugby league and Leeds Rhinos.

"My new role will allow me, with others, to help shape the future direction of the club but also allow me to go out and engage people with Leeds Rhinos whether that is our men's or women's team, our wheelchair, PDRL or LDSL sides or the latest member of the Leeds Rhinos, our Netball franchise."

He added: “It is about making sure we are all on board and pushing in the same direction, whether that is the team, the staff at Kirkstall and Headingley, our partners and importantly our fans, to help change lives through sport.

"I am exceptionally grateful for the opportunities Leeds Rhinos has given me throughout my life and now this new role allows me to try and hopefully allow even more people across our city to have the opportunity to be part of the Rhinos."

Jones-Buchanan will officially leave Rohan Smith's backroom team at the end of the season.

The Rhinos face Wigan Warriors on Friday night for a place in the Super League Grand Final.

Leeds operations director Sue Ward said: “The whole point of this role is to create a Rhinos culture that is inclusive and caring, and that is why Jamie is perfect for this role.

"We know that he will always have his colleagues' best interests at heart and introduce support mechanisms to ensure that everyone brings their whole self to work.

“Jamie already has a vast amount of knowledge of the club’s demographic and how each element interacts with each other both on and off the field.