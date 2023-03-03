Leeds Rhinos hit back to win a stormy classic against world club champions St Helens

Leeds Rhinos’ miserable run against St Helens ended at the 13th attempt as they broke their duck for the season with an incredible 25-24 win over the Betfred Super League and World Club champions.

Rhinos hit back from 24-12 down five minutes into the second half to level with 10 left and Blake Austin kicked the winning drop goal 14 seconds from time.

Aidan Sezer was a key man for Leeds. He went off for a head injury assessment after just eight minutes in an incident which left both him and Sione Mata’utia – who was sin-binned – needing treatment.

Leeds exploited the extra man in superb fashion after 11 minutes, as Nene Macdonald made a terrific break from deep finished off by Ash Handley. Joey Lussick quickly crossed for Saints and the first of Tommy Makinson’s four conversions levelled the scores before Saints took the lead through Lewis Dodd’s try.

St. Helens' Konrad Hurrell is tackled by Leeds Rhinos' Ash Handley (left) and Blake Austin (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Sezer’s return paid dividends as Austin hoisted a kick on the last, Sezer hacked it on and Rhyse Martin followed through to score. But Dodd capitalised on a Derrell Olpherts error to score his second try and the conversion gave Saints a six-point interval lead.

Mark Percival got the ball down from Jack Welsby’s kick after 45 minutes and Makinson’s fourth conversion made it 24-12.

They got back within six, against 12 men, on the hour. Curtis Sironen was sin-binned for a late tackle on Myler and Cameron Smith claimed the visitors’ third converted try.

Makinson had a touchdown disallowed by video official Jack Smith and then Martin scored his second.

Two minutes from time former Leeds centre Konrad Hurrell was sent-off for a late, high tackle on Myler, Austin had a drop goal charged down, but Leeds got the ball back and Austin sealed a memorable victory.

St Helens: Welsby, Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Bennison, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Lussick, Lees, Mata'utia, Sironen, Knowles. Substitutes: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Bell, Winfield, Royle.

Leeds Rhinos: Myler, Fusitu'a, Macdonald, Handley, Olpherts, Austin, Sezer, Holroyd, O'Connor, Tetevano, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Substitutes: Donaldson, Walters, Leeming, Sangare.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

