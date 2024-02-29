Leeds Rhinos hooker Corey Johnson joins Bradford Bulls on season-long loan

The 23-year-old has played 25 games for the Rhinos since his debut in 2019, including 18 appearances last season.

Johnson returns to Odsal after appearing four times for the Bulls on dual-registration.

Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll said: "He is a player I’ve admired for a number of years since being at Newcastle.

Corey Johnson is set for a season in the Championship. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

“He’s at the stage where he feels, and I do too, that he is ready to take that next step and play consistent rugby at a good level.