Leeds Rhinos hooker Corey Johnson joins Bradford Bulls on season-long loan

Bradford Bulls have signed Leeds Rhinos hooker Corey Johnson on a season-long loan.
By James O'Brien
Published 29th Feb 2024, 18:55 GMT

The 23-year-old has played 25 games for the Rhinos since his debut in 2019, including 18 appearances last season.

Johnson returns to Odsal after appearing four times for the Bulls on dual-registration.

Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll said: "He is a player I’ve admired for a number of years since being at Newcastle.

Corey Johnson is set for a season in the Championship. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)Corey Johnson is set for a season in the Championship. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
Corey Johnson is set for a season in the Championship. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

“He’s at the stage where he feels, and I do too, that he is ready to take that next step and play consistent rugby at a good level.

"Corey will add a utility value to us and also drive the standards we have set this year."

