Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR represented in 2022 Super League Dream Team

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oledzki has been rewarded for an outstanding year in an injury-hit team, with the ever-present Leeds Rhinos front-rower making more metres than any other prop in the competition.

Veteran second-rower McQueen scored 15 tries in 23 games to help fire Huddersfield Giants to third place and a first play-off campaign since 2015.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull KR captain Kenny-Dowall led from the front in a challenging year for the Robins, scoring three tries and laying on another eight in 20 outings to go with his tireless work rate.

St Helens have the most representatives with four: Jack Welsby, Alex Walmsley, James Roby and Morgan Knowles.

Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors each contribute three players with Brodie Croft and Tim Lafai included for the first time.

Man of Steel panellist Barrie McDermott, a member of the 1999 Dream Team, said: “Being on the Man of Steel panel and working for Sky Sports means I’ve had the opportunity to watch these fantastic athletes showing some amazing skills week in, week out throughout the season.

“Seeing five players retain their place in the team from 2021 shows the talent and consistency on display in Super League.

Mikolaj Oledzki has been rewarded for an outstanding season. (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"A special mention must go to Morgan Knowles who is quickly making the loose forward position his own after a fourth straight pick in the team.

“It’s fantastic to see that Mikolaj Oledzki is developing into a first-class forward and challenges his peers every week. He has been an imposing presence for his club all year and a debut appearance is very deserved.

“Alongside the familiar faces it is great to see new talent rewarded with a place in the team and all six debutants this season should all be very proud to join the Dream Team list.”

Oledzki capped an impressive regular season with another strong performance in the win over Castleford Tigers that secured Leeds' place in the play-offs.

His efforts over the course of the season were hailed by Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith.

"Mikolaj has been a good player for a lot longer than I've known him but he's continued to grow through all of the different combinations that we've had," said Smith.

"From week to week, we've had no fluency of selection for whatever reason except him. Number eight has been on the list every week.

"You can see him growing as a kid. He's a fun kid but he's also got genuine leadership in him.

"He's an outstanding professional. He listens to other guys who are experienced about taking care of his body and has taken it to another level himself.

"He's got that youthful side of him still but he doesn't rely on that. He's a real pro and a good learner, listener and leader, and a real warrior when he needs to be.”

Super League Dream Team

1. Jai Field, Wigan Warriors

2. Bevan French, Wigan Warriors

3. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Hull KR

4. Tim Lafai, Salford Red Devils

5. Ken Sio, Salford Red Devils

6. Jack Welsby, St Helens

7. Brodie Croft, Salford Red Devils

8. Alex Walmsley, St Helens

9. James Roby, St Helens

10. Mikolaj Oledzki, Leeds Rhinos

11. Chris McQueen, Huddersfield Giants

12. Liam Farrell, Wigan Warriors