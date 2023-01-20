Leeds Rhinos injury latest as Rohan Smith explains absence of key men against Leigh Leopards

James Bentley and Cameron Smith will sit out Leeds Rhinos' friendly at Leigh Leopards after suffering minor pre-season setbacks.

The pair were conspicuous by their absence when Rhinos boss Rohan Smith named a 21-strong squad for the trial game.

Bentley, who enjoyed a break after representing Ireland in the World Cup, has been ruled out of the home date with Bradford Bulls as well as Saturday's trip to Leigh.

“He has had a minor knock and he won’t play next week either," said Smith, who declined to reveal the nature of the injury. “It’s nothing major.”

Cameron Smith missed Leeds' opening pre-season match against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day after undergoing minor elbow surgery, while he is also nursing a niggle in his calf.

The loose forward is targeting a return when the Bulls visit next Sunday.

“Cam is not available," said Rohan Smith. “He had a minor issue a few weeks ago and he’s not back yet, but he will play against Bradford.”

Goalkicking second-rower Rhyse Martin will also be absent at Leigh Sports Village as he works his way back up to full fitness following his international commitments with Papua New Guinea.

Cameron Smith, centre, and James Bentley, right, both miss the trip to Leigh. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

“Rhyse hasn’t done enough training yet,” said Smith. “He is only into his third week of training.”

Smith has faced disruption during his first pre-season at the helm with centres Harry Newman (hamstring) and Nene Macdonald (quad), prop Mikolaj Oledzki (shoulder) and full-back Luke Hooley (ankle) on the long-term casualty list.

New signings Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, James McDonnell, Luis Roberts and Leon Ruan are all available, however, and will feature at Leigh.

With a host of senior players named including David Fusitu’a, Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer, Smith is taking the game against last year's Championship champions seriously.

Rohan Smith has had to contend with injury setbacks during pre-season. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“I’m looking forward to taking a step forward,” he said.

“We’ll have a strong group. Everyone that’s fit and healthy and ready to play is playing.

“We’ve got a stronger team out (than Boxing Day) so we’ll be playing with an elevated intensity.

“I thought the players who played on Boxing Day had a good crack. There was a lot of young kids there and we’ve got a more experienced team out this time around.

Sam Lisone is set to make his first Rhinos appearance on Saturday. (Picture by Leeds Rhinos)

“With that comes more intensity and more quality. The opposition have got a good roster together so there’s plenty to gain for everyone.”

Zak Hardaker, who played for Leeds in last year’s Super League Grand Final defeat by St Helens, will face his old club but Tom Briscoe misses out on a reunion with the Rhinos.

The Leeds squad has undergone major surgery in the off-season as Smith puts his stamp on the club.

Two of the fresh faces, Sam Lisone and Luis Roberts, will appear in Rhinos colours for the first time this weekend.

“Sam is getting there,” said Smith.

“He had an extended off-season with not having his visa for a while, so he has still got a bit of work to do, but he is in good enough shape to get a hit-out this weekend.

“He has been looking good in training so I am looking forward to him getting started.

“Luis is a great kid. He has got really good energy and he’s a great teammate already, even though he’s just getting to know everybody.