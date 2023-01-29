Leeds Rhinos injury scare as forward limps out of Bradford Bulls friendly

The back-rower – an off-season arrival from Wigan Warriors – struggled to put weight on his leg after picking up the issue just before the half-hour mark.
McDonnell fell in a heap in clear discomfort and received treatment on the field before being helped away by a member of the Rhinos' medical team.
The 23-year-old tried to put pressure on the injury on the sideline and then made his way down the tunnel for further treatment.
McDonnell has featured in each of Leeds' three trial games so far and is a strong contender for a place in Rohan Smith's 17 when the Rhinos kick off their Super League season at Warrington Wolves on February 16.