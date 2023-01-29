Leeds Rhinos injury scare as forward limps out of Bradford Bulls friendly

James McDonnell has given Leeds Rhinos an injury scare after limping out of the friendly against Bradford Bulls at Headingley.

The back-rower – an off-season arrival from Wigan Warriors – struggled to put weight on his leg after picking up the issue just before the half-hour mark.

McDonnell fell in a heap in clear discomfort and received treatment on the field before being helped away by a member of the Rhinos' medical team.

The 23-year-old tried to put pressure on the injury on the sideline and then made his way down the tunnel for further treatment.

James McDonnell picked up an injury in the game against Bradford Bulls. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)