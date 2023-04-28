Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan accepts role with Rugby Football League

The 41-year-old, who stepped down from his job as an assistant coach at Headingley last year to become the club's first-ever head of culture, diversity and inclusivity, will attend meetings, support discussions and assist in succession planning in his new role with the RFL.

RFL Chair Simon Johnson said: “We committed when recommending the appointment of Dr Cherrie Daley to the board last November that we would also appoint an observer with recent high-level experience of rugby league.

“I am therefore delighted to confirm the appointment of Jamie Jones-Buchanan to that position.

“He is a popular and respected figure throughout rugby league and beyond having earned admiration in the range of roles he has filled since ending his outstanding playing career.

“To have available to the board someone with his experience and expertise of the elite level of rugby league will be hugely valuable to us.

“We believe there will be an equivalent benefit to Jamie, helping him in his post-playing career, with board experience – we can play our part as the governing body for rugby league in establishing a cadre of former rugby league players who can thrive in sport administration and governance, as has happened in other sports.”

Jones-Buchanan – an eight-time Super League Grand Final winner with hometown club Leeds – will be joined as a board observer by Ed Mallaburn, Head of Sport at IMG Media.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan has joined the RFL Board. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

“I’m honoured and excited,” said Jones-Buchanan.

“I love the sport and what it does, it’s given me a lot, and this will be a chance to see it from another angle, and to work with a new group of people on the board.”