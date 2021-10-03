Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield wins Spirit of Super League award

Best of friends: Rob Burrow, left, who has Motor Neurone Disease, and his friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Kevin Sinfield who has raised millions for MND through his marathon running. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Sinfield, who left the club earlier this year to switch codes and join the Leicester Tigers coachingstaff, has raised nearly £3m for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) charities.

The former Great Britain international’s fellow ex-Rhinos legend Rob Burrow – who shared the award last year with Hull KR’s Mose Masoe– has been diagnosed with the disease and since then, Sinfield has been supporting his friend and seeking to raise awareness of this cruel disease.

His main feat was a 7-in-7 marathon challenge, which saw him run a marathon each day for a week, capturing the attention of not only the rugby league family but also the general public and the UK media including extensive coverage on BBC Breakfast.

Sinfield, who completed yesterday’s London Marathon in 3:22:29 to raise money for MND, was presented his award, along with an 18-year-old bottle of Loch Lomond Whisky at his local Waterhead Rugby Club by Sky pundit and his former Leeds team-mate and fellow supporter of Rob Burrow, Barrie McDermott.

Burrow said of Sinfield: “Kevin has been amazing with me since day one and has been by my side throughout.

“I was absolutely blown away by the public’s reaction to Kev’s 7-in-7 challenge.

“You come across certain people in life who bring a bit of sunshine to people’s lives and I’m so grateful to call him my friend and everyone needs a friend like Kevin.”