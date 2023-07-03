Leeds Rhinos lose key man to suspension as Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts hit with 10th ban in 18 months

Leeds Rhinos have suffered a major blow ahead of Sunday's trip to Salford Red Devils after Blake Austin was hit with a one-match ban.

The half-back has been charged with grade C dangerous contact by the match review panel following an incident in the second half of last Thursday's win at Warrington Wolves.

Barring a successful appeal, Austin will sit out the crunch clash with the sixth-placed Red Devils, who have a four-point advantage over Leeds heading into round 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loss of Austin – man of the match in the last two games – would hurt the Rhinos' chances of bridging the gap to the play-offs.

Leeds team-mate Tom Holroyd was also charged with dangerous contact but received a £250 fine for the grade B offence.

Salford hooker Amir Bourouh is set to miss the game at the AJ Bell Stadium due to a one-match ban for grade B 'other contrary behaviour’.

Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts will sit out two more games after being hit with a grade C dangerous contact charge for a tackle in the early stages of the defeat at St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experienced forward has now been banned a staggering 10 times since the start of last season.

Blake Austin is a big loss for the Rhinos. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Watts will miss Friday's visit of Leigh Leopards and next week's trip to former club Hull FC.

Warrington prop Sam Kasiano has been given a one-match suspension for grade B dangerous contact.

Kasiano was sin-binned during the defeat to Leeds but has been banned for a separate incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catalans Dragons will be without Romain Navarrete for Saturday's home clash with Huddersfield Giants after he was hit with a one-game ban for a similar offence.

Liam Watts has received yet another ban. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Warrington hooker Danny Walker, Wigan Warriors prop Ethan Havard and Salford star Kallum Watkins all received £250 fines.