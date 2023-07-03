All Sections
Leeds Rhinos lose key man to suspension as Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts hit with 10th ban in 18 months

Leeds Rhinos have suffered a major blow ahead of Sunday's trip to Salford Red Devils after Blake Austin was hit with a one-match ban.
By James O'Brien
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 15:15 BST

The half-back has been charged with grade C dangerous contact by the match review panel following an incident in the second half of last Thursday's win at Warrington Wolves.

Barring a successful appeal, Austin will sit out the crunch clash with the sixth-placed Red Devils, who have a four-point advantage over Leeds heading into round 18.

The loss of Austin – man of the match in the last two games – would hurt the Rhinos' chances of bridging the gap to the play-offs.

Most Popular

Leeds team-mate Tom Holroyd was also charged with dangerous contact but received a £250 fine for the grade B offence.

Salford hooker Amir Bourouh is set to miss the game at the AJ Bell Stadium due to a one-match ban for grade B 'other contrary behaviour’.

Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts will sit out two more games after being hit with a grade C dangerous contact charge for a tackle in the early stages of the defeat at St Helens.

The experienced forward has now been banned a staggering 10 times since the start of last season.

Blake Austin is a big loss for the Rhinos. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)Blake Austin is a big loss for the Rhinos. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
Watts will miss Friday's visit of Leigh Leopards and next week's trip to former club Hull FC.

Warrington prop Sam Kasiano has been given a one-match suspension for grade B dangerous contact.

Kasiano was sin-binned during the defeat to Leeds but has been banned for a separate incident.

Catalans Dragons will be without Romain Navarrete for Saturday's home clash with Huddersfield Giants after he was hit with a one-game ban for a similar offence.

Liam Watts has received yet another ban. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Liam Watts has received yet another ban. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Warrington hooker Danny Walker, Wigan Warriors prop Ethan Havard and Salford star Kallum Watkins all received £250 fines.

Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis escaped further punishment following his yellow card for other contrary behaviour against Leigh, while Leeds loose forward Cameron Smith and Wakefield Trinity prop Renouf Atoni were also given warnings.

