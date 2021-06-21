Rhinos' Mikolaj Oledzki is set to make his England debut on Friday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Three Leeds Rhinos players, two from Wakefield Trinity and one Castleford Tigers man have been confirmed in England's 19-strong squad for Friday's clash with Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington

Ash Handley, Luke Gale and Mikolaj Oledzki are all included and will therefore miss Leeds' Betfred Super League game at Salford Red Devils the same evening.

Rhinos resumed training today (Monday) after a 12-day break - and two postponed games - due to eight coronavirus cases.

Paul McShane, of Castleford Tigers, is poised for his first England cap. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Wakefield's Reece Lyne and Joe Westerman have been named in the 19, along with Tigers' Paul McShane.

Trinity are at home to Wigan Warriors on Thursday, when Tigers play host to Catalans Dragons.

Handley, Oledzki and McShane are among six uncapped players in the squad.

The others are Catalans' Tom Davies, Morgan Knowles of St Helens and Warrington Wolves' Joe Philbin.

Former Canberra Raiders half-back George Williams is not considered match fit, having last played for the Raiders more than four weeks ago.

Other players dropping out from the 24-man squad named last week are Jermaine McGillvary and Jake Wardle of Huddersfield Giants, Warrington's Toby King and Salford's Dan Sarginson.

Sarginson has been suspended for three matches over a grade C high tackle in last Friday's win at Huddersfield.

Teammate James Greenwood was mistakenly sent-off following the incident, but the review panel rescinded his red card.

The RFL's match review panel handed a one-match penalty notice to Salford's Greg Burke for a grade B high tackle in the same game.

Wigan's former Leeds forward Brad Singleton will miss two games after being charged with a grade C butt against Hull KR last weekend.

England's 19-man squad is: John Bateman (Wigan Warriors); Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie (all Warrington Wolves); Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons); Liam Farrell (Wigan); Luke Gale, Ash Handley (both Leeds Rhinos); Morgan Knowles (St Helens); Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity); Jonny Lomax (St Helens); Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers); Tommy Makinson (St Helens); Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds); Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford (both Warrington), Sam Tomkins (Catalans); Alex Walmsley (St Helens); Joe Westerman (Wakefield).