Leeds Rhinos new boy Derrell Olpherts keen to show versatility after sealing move from Castleford Tigers

The 30-year-old will link up with the Rhinos after scoring 18 tries in 26 games for Castleford in 2022.

Olpherts ranked first for tackle busts in Super League last season and only new team-mate Ash Handley and Wigan Warriors speedster Jai Field made more metres.

The former Salford Red Devils man, who began his career with Dewsbury Rams in 2012, will increase Rohan Smith's options out wide after enhancing his reputation during his three-year stint at Castleford.

"He is a talented player who can play anywhere in the backline," said Rhinos head coach Smith.

"He showed last season in particular that he is an outstanding tryscorer as well and I look forward to seeing him as part of our existing backline.”

Olpherts will be one of the first players to report to Kirkstall for the start of pre-season after enjoying a break since Castleford's season ended in early September.

“It is a great time to be at this club and I am looking forward to getting stuck in," he said.

Derrell Olpherts has swapped Castleford for Leeds. (Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I am looking to elevate my game here at the Rhinos and working under Rohan Smith. I am sure he will help me develop my game and develop me as a person as well.

“I didn’t really play winger until I came into Super League and I played my rugby before then as a centre or full-back.

"I am happy to play at centre as well. I know that is something that Rohan has spoken about and I’ll be working hard to add that versatility to my game and achieve good things here.

“The squad did fantastic last year and to get to a Grand Final just shows how much effort and skill there is around the place.