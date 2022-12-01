Leeds Rhinos new boy Derrell Olpherts on his journey from reluctant professional to Super League workhorse

For a man who would not entertain thoughts about being a professional rugby league player as a teenager, Derrell Olpherts has not done bad for himself.

A pre-season with eight-time Super League champions Leeds Rhinos is a world away from his humble beginnings at Westgate Redoubt in Wakefield.

Initially, Olpherts was introduced to the sport as an escape.

"My mum got me into rugby when I was young just to keep me out of trouble growing up where I grew up," the Lupset native told The Yorkshire Post.

"Everyone knows my career coming from League 1 to where I am now but I was in and out of rugby through my teen years and didn't really try to give it a good go until I was around 22, 23.

"I signed at Fev when I was 16 but didn't have the mindset at all to be a rugby player.

"I ended up playing local rugby for quite a few years and then went to Dewsbury while playing for the first team at Sharlston.

"I had a couple of years there and still didn't have the mindset of a professional rugby player. I didn't really know what to do because I didn't have a role model in that sense. It took me quite a few years to figure it out."

Derrell Olpherts is starting a new chapter at Headingley. (Photo: Leeds Rhinos)

A chance phone call took Olpherts out of his comfort zone and to League 1 where he scored seven tries in 22 games.

"One day one of my mates rang me asking if I wanted to move out of Wakefield and go play for Hemel Stags for a year," he added.

"I didn't even have a clue who they were or what league they were in. I'd never heard of them but I thought, 'You know what, what have I got to lose'. That's how it all started for me.

"Through my teen years I needed to do what I needed to do.

Derrell Olpherts scored 18 tries last season. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"I worked and then went into a professional rugby environment so got to experience two different types of life. Being a professional athlete is a lot more fun than working full-time and playing, I can tell you that!"

Once a reluctant rugby player, Olpherts is now among the hardest workers in Super League.

The outside back ranked second for carries and third for metres last season, while no player made more tackle busts.

Olpherts added 18 tries for good measure but that is one stat he is looking to improve after swapping Castleford Tigers for Leeds.

The Rhinos new boy has been training at centre and wing. (Photo: Leeds Rhinos)

"My stats have always been reasonably high," he said.

"The carries and work rate come as standard with my game. I've shown I can do that but I know there's more in my game attacking-wise at the other end of the field as well, not just coming out of yardage.

"I haven't got to my peak yet. I know Leeds will get the best out of me in these next couple of years.

"I'm looking forward to showcasing what I can offer."

Olpherts has played exclusively as a winger during his time in Super League but that could be set to change after Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith touted him as a potential centre.

Wherever he plays for his new club, Olpherts will embrace the role with vigour.

Derrell Olpherts is a willing worker. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"I'm hoping to play anywhere – centre, wing, left side, right side," he said.

"I'm looking to develop my game and get more experience in other positions.

"It could be a potential positional move or I could be on the wing, on the left or right side. I don't really know at this stage.

"I've gone into pre-season with an open mind and am trying to train the house down."

A move to Leeds offers Olpherts fresh hope in his quest for silverware after just missing out with Salford Red Devils in 2019 and Castleford last year.

He is ready to write a new chapter in his remarkable story at Headingley.

"I'm definitely proud of where I've got to," said Olpherts, who also counts Newcastle Thunder among his former clubs.

"I think if people looked at me back then they wouldn't have thought I would have played Super League rugby at all. The lifestyle I was living, the things I was doing – you wouldn't even have imagined it.

"To get to where I am now, I'm proud of myself and my family is proud of me.

"I've just got to keep elevating and hopefully try to win a major trophy."

Olpherts' 2022 season was ended by the Rhinos in dramatic fashion at Headingley on the final day.

After seeing Leeds go all the way to the Grand Final, Olpherts is convinced he is at the right club to achieve his dream.

"Everyone knows what to expect from Leeds with the club's history," he said.

"We should be competing for trophies every single year and be in the top part of the league.

