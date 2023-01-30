Leeds Rhinos new boy Sam Lisone vows to savour Super League experience after enjoyable Headingley debut

Leeds Rhinos new boy Sam Lisone has vowed to savour his Super League adventure after enjoying every minute of his first Headingley experience.

The New Zealand-born prop has had two hit-outs since arriving from Gold Coast Titans, blowing away the cobwebs off the bench against Leigh Leopards before starting in Sunday’s win over Bradford Bulls.

Lisone played with a smile on his face throughout and made a positive impression on his first outing in front of a Headingley crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was good to play here and hear our fans cheer us on," said Lisone.

"It was a nice game. I've heard a lot about the history between Bradford and Leeds. It's a pretty special game to us.

"I enjoyed myself out there. I'm just trying to get some kilometres in the legs and working on some combinations with the boys. I just want to make sure my body is fully ready to go in round one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I 100 per cent want to play against Hull KR (this Sunday). I'd rather play than train, and I reckon Rohan would want me to play rather than just run laps at training. It's better to play.”

Lisone caught the eye with his powerful running style but showed there is more to his game with some neat passes and offloads.

Sam Lisone caught the eye in his first outing at Headingley. (Picture by Tony Johnson)

"I like to think I've got more than one string to my bow," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like to mix my game up a bit with a pass and a bit of footwork. I try."

Lisone looked like a man in his element against Bradford, demonstrating his lighter side in two incidents with former New Zealand Warriors team-mate Bodene Thompson, who swapped Leeds for the Bulls in the off-season.

As he tried to get an offload away after a big hit from Thompson, Lisone appeared to have a big smile on his face, although he insists it was more of a grimace.

Sam Lisone landed in England in late December. (Picture by Leeds Rhinos)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He got under me with a rib tickler and was squeezing me," said Lisone. "I was probably in pain but it looked like I was laughing."

Later in the game, Lisone stayed down theatrically following a late tackle by Thompson.

"That was just me and Bodene being mates," added Lisone.

"He's my brother. He looked after me as a kid so he was probably letting me know that he can still belt me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters can expect more on-field antics from the front-rower once the Super League season begins.

Lisone is particularly looking forward to coming up against Wakefield Trinity forward Kevin Proctor.

"Kevy is one of my mates from Gold Coast," said Lisone.

"I've got a lot of good friends so you can expect a bit more banter. I probably won't have a smirk on my face, though."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old linked up with the Rhinos after exiting the Titans through the back door.

Lisone, who last played for Gold Coast in June, is enjoying a new lease of life at Headingley under Rohan Smith.

"I just wanted to come and try my luck over here under a good coach," said Lisone.