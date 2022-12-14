Leeds Rhinos pair to miss start of Super League season after undergoing surgery

Leeds Rhinos have suffered a double blow after losing Mikolaj Oledzki and Luke Hooley for the early stages of the 2023 Super League season.

Both players have undergone surgery and will be sidelined for around 12 weeks, meaning they will miss the big kick-off in mid-February.

Oledzki nursed a shoulder injury in the final weeks of the 2022 campaign, playing through the pain to help the Rhinos reach the Grand Final before going into camp with England.

The prop opted to undergo rehabilitation but post-World Cup scans indicated that surgery was required to fully heal the issue.

The loss of Oledzki, who earned a place in the Super League Dream Team after playing every game last season, is a sizeable early setback for the Rhinos.

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith said: “It is never ideal when players have to have surgery but we are fortunate on the whole with our group that very few players are in that position ahead of the 2023 season.

"Understandably, Mik was keen to push himself for England selection for a home World Cup and that was his reward for an outstanding season with the Rhinos. Unfortunately, his time away has worsened the injury and he has immediately gone to have the operation.

"It is a long season and especially when you consider the amount of minutes Mik played last year, it will not do him any harm looking at the bigger picture to have some extra time off the field."

Mikolaj Oledzki did not miss a game last season. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

New signing Hooley, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury following an innocuous trip and went under the knife last Friday.

“Luke rolled his ankle in training which didn’t look serious at the time however the scans have revealed an issue," added Smith.

"The decision was taken to take decisive action to make sure he is back on the field as soon as possible rather than rehab and then make a call.

"Both players are in the best possible hands with our medical team and their operations went well with no complications.”

Mikolaj Oledzki talks to Shaun Wane during an England training session. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

