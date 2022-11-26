Leeds Rhinos pay tribute after former Scotland and Lions player Doddie Weir dies following battle with MND

Leeds Rhinos have paid tribute to Doddie Weir for his tireless campaigning in the battle against motor neurone disease after the former Scotland international died at the age of 52.

Weir was diagnosed with MND in December 2016. The former Scotland rugby union international, who won 61 caps, used his profile to push for better research to be carried out into the disease and appealed for improved care to be given to those afflicted by it.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Doddie,” read a statement from the family via the Scottish Rugby Union.

“Doddie was an inspirational force of nature. His unending energy and drive, and his strength of character powered him through his rugby and business careers and, we believe, enabled him to fight the effects of MND for so many years.

Doddie Weir, who has died at the age of 52, the Scottish Rugby Union has announced. Picture: David Davies/PA

“Doddie put the same energy and even more love and fun into our lives together: he was a true family man. It is difficult to put into words how much we will miss him.

“MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and determination. He battled MND so bravely, and whilst his own battle may be over, his fight continues through his foundation, until a cure is found for all those with this devastating disease.

“Hamish, Angus, Ben and I would like to thank everyone for your support and for respecting our privacy at this difficult time. Kathy Weir.”

Leeds were among a host of tributes to Weir, as they described Scotsman as a constant source of strength to Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in late 2019.

Kevin Sinfield with Doddie Weir on day one of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge from Murrayfield to Melrose. Picture: Euan Cherry/PA

"It is with deep sadness that the club has learned of the passing of Rugby Union star and MND campaigner Doddie Weir OBE,” the Rhinos tribute read.

“Weir was diagnosed with MND in 2016 and has spent his time since tirelessly campaigning for new ways to treat and eventually cure the disease. When Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in December 2019, the first person he spoke to with MND was Doddie.

"Within days of Rob’s diagnosis, the pair met in a hotel in Carlisle and instantly Doddie installed the fighting spirit that has encapsulated both mens’ battle with MND ever since. Doddie has been a constant source of strength to Rob. The pair along with footballer Stephen Darby gave MND a public face thanks to the work of BBC Breakfast and that has led to a ground shift in what the general public know about MND and how we continue that conversation.

"Doddie was at Murrayfield on Sunday 13th November to wave Kevin Sinfield and the Ultra 7 in 7 team off as they started their epic run to Manchester.

“As the Ultra 7 in 7 travelled through Scotland, the outpouring of love for Doddie was present in every single village and town that the team passed through. None more so than at Melrose, Doddie’s own club where the first day finished and the second day started. Doddie was loved by everyone.

"The Ultra 7 in 7 team lost count of the amount of former school pals, team mates, riding companions or relatives of Doddie who came out to show their support as the team headed for the border with a special moment coming when Doddie’s brothers and sister gave their support. Fittingly a portion of the £2 million that has already been raised will be donated to Doddie’s own My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to continue his work and legacy.