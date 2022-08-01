Leeds Rhinos prop Matt Prior banned for fourth time this season after red card against Catalans Dragons

The Australian front rower was sent off a minute into the second half of his team’s 36-32 extra-time Super League win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday evening and has been issued with a two-match penalty notice for a Grade B high tackle.

He will miss Sunday’s visit of Salford Red Devils and the game at Hull KR five days later.

Prior served a one-match ban in March for a high tackle, was suspended for two games in April for a tripping offence and was just back from a two-match ban for a late hit during Leeds’ Magic Weekend win over Castleford Tigers.

He was the third Leeds player to be sent off so far this year and is one of 11 to have received suspensions, taking the aggregate number of matches past the 50 mark.

That includes 10 games for Tom Holroyd, who was punished for a punching incident while playing on dual-registration with Bradford Bulls.

In total, 17 bans have been handed out to 11 Leeds players - the most of any Super League club.

The only other player to receive a suspension from the Rugby Football League’s match review panel from the weekend’s fixtures was Huddersfield Giants half-back Olly Russell, who was given one match for a Grade B tripping offence during the Giants’ 32-22 win over Warrington Wolves.