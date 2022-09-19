Leeds Rhinos prop Matt Prior reveals retirement plan as he bids to join exclusive club

The 35-year-old plans to hang up his boots when his contract expires at the end of next year, bringing the curtain down on a career that began with St George Illawarra Dragons in 2008.

As he prepares to walk out at Old Trafford for the first time on Saturday, Prior is conscious that he may not get another chance to play in a Grand Final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That will definitely be my last season," he said. "I'm obviously getting on now.

"I've just got to take everything in this week. You never know what's going to happen next year.

"Being in the position I'm in this week, to win a Grand Final would be something special. I'm going to savour every moment."

It is an unexpected opportunity for a player who was wondering whether the chance would ever come only a few months ago.

The Rhinos found themselves second bottom after 10 rounds but have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround under Rohan Smith, winning 11 of their last 13 games to book an Old Trafford date with familiar foes St Helens.

Matt Prior will leave Leeds Rhinos at the end of next year. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

For Prior – an NRL Grand Final winner with St George and Cronulla Sharks – a victory this weekend would match anything else he has achieved in his long career.

"After the way we started this year, it makes it even more special that we never gave up," he said.

"In a way, we probably don't have any real right to be here with the way we started and what we've been through.

"At that stage, we were just thinking that we needed to start winning some games so we didn't get relegated.

Matt Prior takes the ball in against Hull KR. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We took it one game at a time and started knocking them off one by one. We ended up getting on a fair run and here we are.

"If we get the job done, it would rank right up there with the other two Grand Finals that I was lucky enough to play in and win."

Prior has the chance to join an exclusive group of players that can boast Grand Final success on both sides of the world.

Only 15 men have achieved the double, including Lachlan Coote with Saints in 2019.

Matt Prior got his hands on the Challenge Cup in his debut season. (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I'd love to do it," said Prior. "I came over here hoping that I could play in a Grand Final and win one.

"Hopefully we can get the job done and I can join that group of players."

But for a change of heart in 2020, Prior would already be in retirement.

The Australian considered hanging up his boots during the coronavirus pandemic but his decision to stay at Headingley has been vindicated.

"That first period was really tough being away from family and friends," said Prior, who lifted the Challenge Cup at the end of his debut season in 2020.

"I was struggling a bit with the Covid stuff and going in and out of lockdown. Being stuck in a small apartment all day wasn't ideal.

"I just wanted to go home and be around friends and family. I was pretty close to calling it a day and heading back home but I'm glad I stayed.