Leeds Rhinos prop Sam Lisone fails to reduce suspension at disciplinary hearing

The prop was sin-binned for a high tackle in last week's defeat to Hull KR and subsequently banned by the match review panel.

Lisone challenged the grading of the charge in an attempt to reduce his suspension but has been unsuccessful, meaning he will miss Leeds' upcoming matches against Catalans Dragons, Leigh Leopards and St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fellow forwards James Donaldson and Morgan Gannon are also unavailable for Saturday’s visit of Catalans, while prop Mikolaj Oledzki is a major doubt.

"Sam Lisone of Leeds Rhinos was unsuccessful in his challenge against a grade D head contact charge following last Thursday’s round two fixture at Hull KR," read an RFL statement. "He must therefore serve a three-match suspension, with a £250 fine."