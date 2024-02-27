Leeds Rhinos prop Sam Lisone fails to reduce suspension at disciplinary hearing
The prop was sin-binned for a high tackle in last week's defeat to Hull KR and subsequently banned by the match review panel.
Lisone challenged the grading of the charge in an attempt to reduce his suspension but has been unsuccessful, meaning he will miss Leeds' upcoming matches against Catalans Dragons, Leigh Leopards and St Helens.
Fellow forwards James Donaldson and Morgan Gannon are also unavailable for Saturday’s visit of Catalans, while prop Mikolaj Oledzki is a major doubt.
"Sam Lisone of Leeds Rhinos was unsuccessful in his challenge against a grade D head contact charge following last Thursday’s round two fixture at Hull KR," read an RFL statement. "He must therefore serve a three-match suspension, with a £250 fine."
Tom Amone has halved his two-match ban and Ricky Leutele is free to face St Helens on Friday after overturning his one-game suspension, while Jack Hughes successfully challenged his £250 fine.
