Twelve-man Leeds Rhinos pulled off one of their most incredible Super League wins to reignite their season at Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

Leeds trailed 14-0 in a one-sided first half and were 14-6 behind when Zane Tetevano was sent-off - for the third time in his Rhinos career - three minutes before the break, for what referee Liam Moore felt was a late and high tackle on Harry Smith.

Rhinos had just got back in the game, Harry Newman intercepting a Harry Smith pass and doing well to hold off the chasers for a touchdown which Rhyse Martin converted very much against the run of play.

Leeds were fortunate to be only eight points behind, having barely been able to get out of their half and when the red card came out, there seemed no possible way back.

Comeback kings: Leeds Rhinos' Richie Myler celebrates with the travelling fans after one of the more remarkable results of the season (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Rhinos, though, often seem to play better when a man down and never more so than on this occasion.

Tetevano’s dismissal brought them to life and they utterly outclassed Wigan after the interval to win 40-18.

They were in front 10 minutes after the interval. Tom Holroyd smashed his way over from first-receiver and then Richie Myler’s kick bounced off Harry Smith to namesake Cameron and he put Myler over.

Iain Thornley dived over at the corner after successive penalties to level the scores, but Newman intercepted from Harry Smith again and Martin’s fourth goal put Leeds 24-18 up with 17 left.

Four later Justin Sangare kept the ball alive on the last, Cameron Smith and Morgan Gannon worked it to Martin and he stepped inside to score. He missed the relatively straightforward conversion, but moments later Cameron Smith cut through some poor defence on the last and that was converted to make it 34-18.

That effectively ended Wigan’s hopes, but Leeds finished on a high. French was sin-binned for a professional foul three minutes from time and in the last seconds Liam Tindall wrapped it up with Rhinos’ third interception try and Martin kicked the goal after the hooter.

The incredible drama of the second half was in contrast to an opening 40 which Wigan dominated.

Rhinos turned the ball over in their half twice in the opening 17 minutes, conceded three penalties - all for offside - a set restart and two line drop outs.

Their defence during that spell was impressive, one try-saver by Cameron Smith on Toby King in particular, but a crack was inevitable and Abbas Miski went over from a long pass by Joe Shorrocks to open the scoring.

Ten minutes later Ash Handley, playing at full-back with Myler in the halves for Leeds, knocked-on a low kick on Leeds’ line and Sam Powell sent French over - taking Martin, Gannon and Blake Austin with him - from the scrum base.

Harry Smith extended the hosts’ advantage to 14 with a penalty goal on 33 minutes and there seemed no way back for Leeds.

Wigan Warriors: French, Miski, King, Wardle, Thornley, Shorrocks, H Smith, Harvard, Powell, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Smithies. Subs Cust, Pearce-Paul, Mago, O’Neill.

Leeds Rhinos: Handley, Macdonald, Newman, Martin, Tindall, Austin, Myler, Oledzki, O’Connor, Lisone, Bentley, Tetevano, C Smith. Subs Gannon, Donaldson, Holroyd, Sangare.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).

Rhinos’ reserves game at Wigan Warriors (Friday) was abandoned because of an injury to a Leeds player.

A Rhinos spokesman said forward Toby Warren was taken to hospital “as a precaution”, but was talking to team-mates before he left the ground.

Warren received lengthy treatment on the pitch before an ambulance arrived. The referee agreed with both captains to call the match off 15 minutes into the second half with the score at 16-16.

The match was played at Robin Park Arena, which is next to DW Stadium.