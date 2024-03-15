The Rhinos appeared in the mood early on but conceded 18 unanswered points to remain without a home win against Saints since 2017, although they will get another chance in the Challenge Cup next week.

Rohan Smith's side threatened early on through Harry Newman before getting the try they deserved through Luis Roberts in the 10th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhyse Martin converted from the touchline and added a penalty to leave Leeds in a position to take full control.

But Saints stayed in the fight and finished the half on top after reducing the deficit thanks to Waqa Blake's converted try.

Leeds held their lead until just before the hour mark but paid the price for a nightmare couple of minutes.

Jon Bennison flew over in the corner from Jonny Lomax's pass before Moses Mbye scored a soft close-range try after Lachie Miller kicked out on the full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints held on comfortably in the closing stages to leave the Rhinos wondering what might have been.

Mikolaj Oledzki had a strong game for Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Here, The Yorkshire Post rates the Rhinos players after the Headingley showdown.

Lachie Miller: A bundle of energy from the start and was almost playing sevens rugby in the first half. Came up with a try-saving tackle to deny a rampaging Matty Lees but was guilty of a couple of glaring errors, most notably the overhit restart that gave Saints the field position for the killer try. 7

Luis Roberts: Evaded covering Saints defenders to finish smartly but failed to deal with Lewis Dodd's high kick for Waqa Blake's try after colliding with team-mate James Bentley and came up with a game-changing knock-on, albeit in suspicious circumstances. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Newman: Denied early on by Dodd after a dazzling run from halfway and did not get much of a look-in thereafter. 6

St Helens' Waqa Blake scores a try against Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rhyse Martin: As dependable as ever following a switch to the centres but struggled to influence the game. 6

Ash Handley: A bright start but was well marshalled by the Saints defence with no opportunities to speak of. 6

Brodie Croft: A nice long pass to put Roberts over and was involved in the Rhinos’ best moments. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Frawley: Tidy enough performance but there was one kick out on the full and he was comfortably handled by the Saints defence. 6

Leeds' Luis Roberts is congratulated on scoring a try against St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Justin Sangare: A strong first carry got the crowd going but there was little else to write home about. 6

Andy Ackers: Buzzed around when Leeds were on top and a big tackle to deny James Bell but struggled to impose himself once Saints took control. 7

Mikolaj Oledzki: Huge first stint and was missed when he took a breather just after the half-hour mark. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Bentley: Involved in a mix-up for Saints' opener and was forced off late on for a head injury assessment. 6

James McDonnell: A typically solid performance but was met with a Saints brick wall when he got his hands on the ball. 6

Cameron Smith: Tried to make things happen in the middle to no avail with Leeds unable to carve out a clear-cut opportunity after their blistering start. 7

Substitutes

Tom Holroyd: Solid effort against a formidable pack. 6

Jarrod O'Connor: Caught napping for Mbye's try during a short stint. 5

Mickael Goudemand: Punched above his weight against bigger opponents. 6