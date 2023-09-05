All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Leeds Rhinos release Zane Tetevano as forward leaves with fond memories

Leeds Rhinos have granted Zane Tetevano an early release from his contract to return home to New Zealand to continue his recovery from heart surgery.
By James O'Brien
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:35 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST

The 32-year-old suffered a stroke in training in May caused by a hole in his heart and has not played since.

Tetevano joined Leeds from Penrith Panthers ahead of the 2021 season and made 47 appearances for the Headingley club, scoring three tries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I would like to thank everyone at the Rhinos for the support they have given me over the last three years," said the forward, who played in last year's Super League Grand Final.

Most Popular

"Especially I would like to thank all the staff at the Leeds General Infirmary who have looked after me so much since my stroke and heart operation.

"I will always remember my time in Leeds fondly and wish Rohan (Smith) and the team all the best for the rest of this season and the years ahead."

Tetevano's departure frees up another overseas quota spot for the Rhinos with Nene Macdonald also expected to depart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matt Frawley is set to join Lachie Miller at Headingley next year to fill the spots vacated by Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin.

Zane Tetevano has ended his association with Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Zane Tetevano has ended his association with Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Zane Tetevano has ended his association with Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rhinos boss Smith felt releasing Tetevano from the final few months of his contract was the right thing to do.

"Everyone at the Rhinos wishes Zane well as he leaves the club and thanks him for his efforts during his time at Headingley," said Smith.

"It has been a tough period for him this season but he is set to make a full recovery, thankfully, and his health has always been our priority."

Related topics:Zane TetevanoLeeds RhinosNew ZealandHeadingleyLeedsRhinosLeeds General Infirmary