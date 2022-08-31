Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos will drop to seventh in the table – and out of the play-offs – if they lose to Castleford Tigers in Saturday’s final game of the regular season, but a win would clinch sixth spot and potentially fifth if Salford are beaten at home by Warrington Wolves.

Rhinos are as high as they are partly because of Martin, who has not missed a shot at goal in his last seven games. The run of 33 successful kicks has left him just three short of Wakefield Trinity half-back Mason Lino’s Super League and NRL record.

He could match or better that this weekend and admitted: “I am aware of it; everyone keeps mentioning it!

KEEP IT UP: Leeds Rhinos' Rhyse Martin kicks for goal against Huddersfield Giants earlier this month. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“For me, the two points on every goal kick is what’s important, the consecutives are just a bonus on top. As we saw last week against Huddersfield, getting the two points after a try is crucial.

“As long as they are going through and we are going up in sixes, that’s the main thing.”

Martin was unhappy with his kicking earlier in the campaign, but reflected: “I’ve got some consistency back. I know I can goal kick, I know what I need to do.

“I just need to keep confident and keep doing what I am doing – not over-think it or stress about things. It has been going well and, if I can keep nailing them, that’s great.”

Martin’s boot could be crucial if Saturday’s game is close.