Leeds Rhinos: Rhyse Martin keen to maintain his goal-kicking momentum against Castleford Tigers Super League play-off shoot-out
Despite nearing a record, Leeds Rhinos’ goalkicking maestro Rhyse Martin is focused only on securing a place in Super League’s top six.
Rhinos will drop to seventh in the table – and out of the play-offs – if they lose to Castleford Tigers in Saturday’s final game of the regular season, but a win would clinch sixth spot and potentially fifth if Salford are beaten at home by Warrington Wolves.
Rhinos are as high as they are partly because of Martin, who has not missed a shot at goal in his last seven games. The run of 33 successful kicks has left him just three short of Wakefield Trinity half-back Mason Lino’s Super League and NRL record.
He could match or better that this weekend and admitted: “I am aware of it; everyone keeps mentioning it!
“For me, the two points on every goal kick is what’s important, the consecutives are just a bonus on top. As we saw last week against Huddersfield, getting the two points after a try is crucial.
“As long as they are going through and we are going up in sixes, that’s the main thing.”
Martin was unhappy with his kicking earlier in the campaign, but reflected: “I’ve got some consistency back. I know I can goal kick, I know what I need to do.
“I just need to keep confident and keep doing what I am doing – not over-think it or stress about things. It has been going well and, if I can keep nailing them, that’s great.”
Martin’s boot could be crucial if Saturday’s game is close.
Castleford, who are one point behind Rhinos, will finish sixth if they win and Martin stated: “We know this game is crucial for our season, we just need to focus on us. I know we are one of the best teams in this competition and if we can put it together on the day, we will be very hard to beat.”