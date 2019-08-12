Leeds Rhinos’s interim boss Richard Agar still won’t say if he wants the job full-time

SIX WINS in 11 Super League games under Richard Agar have left Leeds Rhinos within touching distance of top-flight survival, but the interim-coach refuses to be drawn on whether he wants the job on a long-term basis.

The former Hull and Wakefield Trinity boss joined Rhinos in a non-coaching role last autumn, was briefly drafted in as assistant to Dave Furner and then took caretaker charge after the Australian was sacked in May.

His wins in all competitions have come in blocks of two, preceded and followed by a brace of defeats, but Leeds are now the form team of the five still in relegation danger.

They followed a 44-0 win at Huddersfield Giants by crushing Catalans Dragons 48-8 last Friday, but Agar – whose side play host to St Helens in three days’ time – insists his focus remains solely on the next game.

“When I took the job on I was put in there to stabilise things and to do a job, which was to avoid relegation,” he said.

“That is still the number one priority. I don’t want it [the coaching situation] to be a distraction for myself or the players.

“As long as the club are comfortable with that they can work in the background, put a shortlist together and see who is available.

“I just want to get this job nailed so we can all enjoy the rest of the season.”

Leeds are four points clear of bottom club London Broncos, with four rounds remaining, but Agar is taking nothing for granted.

He stressed: “It is one week at a time until we are mathematically safe, but I think our points difference adds a point on to our tally.

“I would be disappointed, the way we are travelling, if we have any blow-out scores against us.

“You never say never, we have got some good teams to play, but I think we are travelling all right.

“I don’t feel like I am dealing with a squad that’s fearful of relegation.”