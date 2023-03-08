Leeds Rhinos set for Harry Newman boost as Rohan Smith names squad for Wakefield Trinity derby

Harry Newman could be set to hand Leeds Rhinos a major boost after being named in Rohan Smith's 21-man squad for Friday's home date with Wakefield Trinity.

The 23-year-old has not played since August after undergoing an operation on his latest hamstring issue, which ended his hopes of playing in the Super League Grand Final as well as the World Cup.

Newman has been patient on the road to recovery but is pushing to make his comeback in round four, although his inclusion in the squad does not guarantee a return for the talented centre.

He appeared in several squads in 2022 only to miss out on the final 17, while James Bentley dropped out last week after being given every chance to prove his fitness ahead of the trip to former club St Helens.

The back-rower, who has missed the early stages of the year with a knee injury, is in the 21-man squad again this week.

Hooker Corey Johnson could make his first appearance of the season after Kruise Leeming picked up a foot issue in the win over Saints.

Second-rower Morgan Gannon is also absent as he continues to recover from a head knock and there is no Justin Sangare but fellow prop Sam Lisone returns following a bout of illness.

Wakefield could welcome back Reece Lyne after being without the experienced centre for the last two games due to a 'medical issue'.

Harry Newman returns to contention for Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Tom Lineham also returns to the squad but Trinity are without long-term absentees Lewis Murphy, Kelepi Tanginoa and Max Jowitt.

