Leeds Rhinos simply focused on Warrington Wolves as Rohan Smith ignores bigger picture

Rohan Smith officially took over as Leeds Rhinos head coach last month. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Rhinos won only four games in the first half of the season, although they can point to a recent record of three victories in four matches.

Leeds head to Warrington Wolves tonight knowing a win would take them above their hosts in the Super League table and within a point of the top six.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Smith is not looking beyond his side’s latest assignment at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Leeds Rhinos saw off Wakefield Trinity last time out. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“I’m trying to win every game and the players want to win every game,” said the Rhinos head coach.

“Looking at the table is up to you guys [the media] and the fans.

“We need to win lots of games if we want to be challenging so we’ve been preparing to get out there and give them what we’ve got, enjoy the battle and see what it looks like at the end.

“All eyes are on Warrington for us.”

Warrington Wolves edged a controversial game in round one. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Rhinos claimed a much-needed victory over Wakefield Trinity in their last outing two weeks ago, Smith’s first since officially taking the reins.

Smith has seen a freshness in Leeds’ preparations this week and hopes that will be translated into another positive performance against Warrington.

“It is important before a week off to get a good performance in, otherwise you’re going to dwell on it for too long,” he said.

“It was positive to have that performance leading into the break.

“There were plenty of things we liked in that performance, but certainly plenty of things to build on.

“There has been a good approach and good detail and intensity to training this week.

“It seems like they’re in a good space and there’s good energy. We’re looking forward to letting that out.”

Warrington, like Leeds, have struggled to fire this season, winning only five of their first 13 matches of the Daryl Powell era.

Smith is expecting both teams to go full tilt in game one of two before the next break.

“We’ll get a good, hard battle and they’ll throw everything they’ve got at us,” he said.

“It’s a big game; it’s always a big game after a week off. Players want to play and don’t want a break every couple of weeks.