Leeds Rhinos star Cameron Smith ready to be one-club man - but NRL dream remains

Leeds Rhinos loose forward Cameron Smith is excited about the idea of being a one-club man after recently committing his future to his boyhood club.

Smith is contracted to the Rhinos until the end of the 2026 season and plans to spend the rest of his career at Headingley, although he admits an NRL offer would be tempting.

Asked whether he saw himself being a one-club man, the 24-year-old replied: "I do.

"As a young kid, I always aspired to test myself in Australia so if an opportunity presented itself somewhere down the line then that'd be something I'd have to think about.

"In terms of playing for the Rhinos, there's no other club in the UK that I'd play for.

"This is my home. I've been here since I was a young kid. My brother (Castleford Tigers prop Daniel Smith) signed for Leeds when he was 16 or 17 and I've always looked to do one better than him.

"For me to be here until 27 years old is such a great achievement for myself and my family are really proud of it.

"I couldn't see myself wearing any other jersey."

Cameron Smith will be a key man for Leeds Rhinos in 2023. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Smith made his Leeds debut in 2016 after coming through the academy and has gone on to make 101 appearances.

The Pontefract-born forward enjoyed a stellar 2022 season as the Rhinos made a late charge to reach the Super League Grand Final.

A club stalwart at an early age, Smith was quick to stress that he has not actively pursued an NRL opportunity.

"I've never really delved into the path," he added. "I've always had the approach of wanting to earn my stripes here.

Cameron Smith has spent his career to date at Leeds Rhinos. (Picture by Tony Johnson)

"I've never gone out of my way and said I want to go out there; it's just something that I aspired to do as a young kid.

"It doesn't suit me and my family at this time. I love Rhinos and could well and truly see myself being a one-club man."

Smith is set to get the opportunity to lead Leeds out again in 2023 after Rohan Smith opted to go into the new season without a full-time captain.

Eyebrows have been raised in some quarters but the move has the backing of the players.

Cameron Smith, centre, captained Leeds Rhinos to victory over Wigan Warriors last year. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

"Rohan has gone for a collective approach and you can see why," said Cameron Smith, who captained the Rhinos in the play-offs last year.

"We've got tonnes of experience in the team and lads who bring different leadership qualities.

"To a certain extent, I do think having one captain is outdated. If you do give the role to one specific guy, I think it takes away the voices of other people.

"If we can get as many people as possible leading in the right way, it takes the pressure and responsibility off one man."

Leeds are aiming to build on an encouraging start to life under Rohan Smith.

Cameron Smith believes the eight-time champions have momentum behind them after ending their five-year wait for an Old Trafford return.

"It's relit the fire after not challenging for a number of years," he said.

"To get there last year after having a really tough start to the year, it just shows the character and belief that we have.