Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman on comeback lessons, rehab changes and missing Grand Final

As he closes in on his latest comeback, Harry Newman has no intention of repeating the mistakes that crushed his 2022 dreams.

Hamstring issues restricted the talented Leeds Rhinos centre to seven appearances last season, culminating in a second operation that ended his chances of playing in the Super League Grand Final as well as the World Cup.

Newman is approaching a major milestone on the road to recovery, with a return to full training on the horizon.

However, he is not setting any targets after learning the hard way last year in his desperation to be fit for the play-offs.

When asked whether he was aiming for the round one clash with Warrington Wolves on February 16, he replied: "Probably not, if I'm honest.

"Whether it's round one, two, three or maybe a bit later, it'll be when the time’s right and everyone agrees.

"We’ve not set a date on it and we won’t rush anything. I’ve probably been guilty of rushing a couple of things in the past and the main thing for me is when I'm back out there I’m staying out there."

Newman was left with a race against time to be fit for the business end of last season after suffering a hamstring strain at Hull KR in August.

Harry Newman missed some big games at the end of last season. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 22-year-old appeared to be winning his fitness battle when he was named in Rohan Smith's squad for the play-off date with Catalans Dragons, only to suffer a setback ahead of the trip to Perpignan.

"If I’d waited a couple of weeks, I’d probably have been back for the Grand Final but that wasn’t to be and it was gutting to miss that game," said Newman, who was hopeful of an England call-up. "I’m still only 22 and you learn from your mistakes.

"Everyone wants to play in those games. It’s hard, especially at 22 years old, to hold yourself back.

"Unfortunately I didn’t and ended up missing a Grand Final and potentially playing in a World Cup which for me was gutting as I know I could have brought a lot to both those events.

Harry Newman battled back from a broken leg suffered in 2020 and is close to making his comeback after hamstring surgery last year. (Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"There’s a picture of me after the Grand Final in tears and that’s the nature of professional sport – sometimes you're on the end of great highs and sometimes you’re not.

"But I've worked my socks off to get where I am now and will look to potentially get back there this year."

An addition to the coaching staff has given Newman fresh hope that his hamstring problems are behind him.

"Now I’ve got Dave O’Sullivan who was here before and worked with Leicester Tigers and England rugby union," added Newman. "He’s come in as director of physio and has been great with me and a few other boys.

Harry Newman, left, was disconsolate in the aftermath of Leeds Rhinos' Grand Final defeat by St Helens. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"He’s really big on prehab – preparing to run, not just the team warm-up. We have our own individual warm-ups as well, along with the S&C (strength and conditioning) that makes sure I feel good when I go out to train.

"It’s just exercises which to anyone else wouldn't make sense because you’d think, ‘What are you doing?’.

"But it seems to be working at the minute and the body feels good. I’m not going to push myself too hard to be right. I'll be right when I’m ready."

Together, the pair are leaving no stone unturned during the recovery process.

When Newman eventually returns to action, he will be in peak condition.

"I’ve done a lot of hamstring exercises but Dave’s looked at every other aspect of my body as well and how that’s working and how that could potentially affect how my hamstrings are," said Newman.

Harry Newman, right, is on the comeback trail. (Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos)

"So if something else is weak, I might have to do something else. There’s been a lot of that.

"It’s been six months since I played now so whenever that opportunity arises I can’t wait to take it."

Newman has featured just 21 times since suffering a double leg break in September 2020.

He plans to savour every moment out on the field this year.

"It’s been up and down but you'd be lucky if you go through a sport like this and not have a time when it’s tough," said Newman. "I think that’s what helps make you stronger.

"For an athlete in whatever sport, there’s no better feeling than running out on game day, especially here at Headingley. When you walk out and the South Stand is packed, you just get goosebumps.

"It’s something I've missed and when it’s ripped away from you – like in any job – you struggle and it gets quite hard. It can get you down but when you do eventually get back out there it makes it all worth it."

Given his injury issues in recent times, Newman could be forgiven for easing himself back in when his return date arrives.

But the all-action Rhinos academy product only knows one way.

"There'll be no holding back," said Newman.

