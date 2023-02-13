Leeds Rhinos starlet Jack Sinfield on father's influence and why he is not fazed by comparisons

As Jack Sinfield makes his way at Leeds Rhinos, he could hardly have a better mentor.

Dad Kevin is the most decorated captain in Leeds' history after leading the club to seven Super League titles, two Challenge Cups and three World Club Challenge wins.

Sinfield Snr is the club's all-time record points scorer to boot, while he also earned 40 international caps for Great Britain and England.

The 42-year-old is now watching on from afar as his son takes his first steps into the professional game at the club where he realised his dreams – and then some.

Following in the footsteps of arguably the club's greatest-ever player would faze most people, but Sinfield Jnr is taking it all in his stride.

"It’s something I try not to really focus on," said the 18-year-old.

"I try to be my own sort of person, as proud as I am of him.

"People like Ash (Handley) have played with him so it’s a bit weird but it doesn’t bother me.

Jack Sinfield, left, is following in the footsteps of father Kevin, right. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He’s always there if I ever need him but he puts no pressure on me at all.

“He never forced anything on me – it always came from me.

"He just makes sure that I’m enjoying what I do. As long as I’m enjoying myself, he’s not really bothered what I do.

"Obviously I’m really proud of what he achieved and hopefully I can replicate it. Obviously he’s not a bad person to follow."

Jack Sinfield shakes hands with coach Rohan Smith ahead of Rhinos' game at Toulouse last July. (Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

The teenager still lives at home, meaning he does not have to go far for advice.

Rather than lean too heavily on his dad, he takes inspiration from his actions both as a player and away from the game.

"I’d say it’s more the example I’ve got from him rather than a piece of advice," added Sinfield Jnr.

"Just knowing that he always gives his all and when anyone else needs him he’s always there to be depended on.

Jack Sinfield in action during pre-season. (Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers)

"I focus on trying to enjoy myself and making sure I do my best.

"They’re the two things I try to focus on and if I’m doing them, I’ll be playing quite well."

While Jack prepares for his second season in the first team at Leeds, dad Kevin is getting to grips with a new role on England's coaching staff in the 15-man code.

Throw in studies and charity work and there is not much time to talk shop.

"My dad’s really busy at the minute with his new job and I’m busy here and at college as well," said Sinfield Jnr.

"We’re quite busy but apart from that we don’t tend to talk about much rugby because we’re spending so much time doing it ourselves. It’s nice."

Jack Sinfield is hoping to establish himself in Rohan Smith's Leeds Rhinos side. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Sinfield Snr's fundraising feats for motor neurone disease have transcended the sport as he continues to lead from the front in support of former Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow.

"I’m really proud of what he’s doing," added Jack.

"It’s obviously horrible what has gone on with Rob but the way Rob has responded and my dad being that sort of leader for the MND community, I’m really proud of him and really respect what Rob has done as well."

Sinfield Jnr is part of a new era at Headingley as Rohan Smith's Rhinos aim to bring back the glory days.

Leeds made a promising start to life under Smith after making a late charge to reach the Super League Grand Final, only to fall at the final hurdle.

For Sinfield, who made his debut as a 17-year-old against Castleford Tigers in April, the 2022 season was a steep learning curve.

As well as turning out for the first team and the reserves, the youngster captained the academy to Grand Final glory.

"It was a weird sort of year because I was playing in three different teams," said Sinfield. "I was here, there and everywhere but I loved every minute of it.

"Making my debut was really special and making five appearances, I didn’t expect that to be honest.

"Then obviously winning the Academy Grand Final with lads I’d come through with was really special."

Although Sinfield is still eligible for the academy, he would dearly love to make his breakthrough at Super League level, just as his dad did almost 25 years ago.

Thursday's opener against Warrington Wolves is likely to come too soon, but Sinfield will be ready when his time arrives.

"I’m still young so my focus is to get as many minutes as I can and to gain as much experience as I can – and to just keep learning," he said.

"There are some experienced guys here in Blake (Austin), Aidan (Sezer) and Richie (Myler) as well. I’ll just keep picking up things where I can and gaining that experience.