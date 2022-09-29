Leeds Rhinos stars among 12 Super League players named in Ireland World Cup squad

Second-rower Bentley has five caps to his name, while former England international Myler is set to make his debut for the Wolfhounds during the tournament.

Ireland will be led by Hull KR prop George King, who is joined in the squad by Robins team-mate Frankie Halton and brother Toby.

Ged Corcoran has selected 12 Super League players in all, including Huddersfield Giants twins Innes and Louis Senior.

Huddersfield-bound Harry Rushton and James McDonnell, who will join Leeds at the end of the year, have both received call-ups.

Five NRL clubs are represented, headlined by Sydney Roosters half-back Luke Keary.

Props Jaimin Jolliffe and James Hasson – from Gold Coast Titans and South Sydney Rabbitohs respectively – Canterbury Bulldogs hooker Josh Cook and Wests Tigers back-rower Henry O’Kane are all included.

Seven Championship players have been selected, including Halifax Panthers playmaker Joe Keyes.

James Bentley celebrates scoring a try during the semi-final win over Wigan Warriors. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Corcoran's side face Jamaica in their opening game at Headingley on October 16 before taking on Lebanon and New Zealand.

Ireland's 24-man squad: James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos), Keanan Brand (Leigh Centurions), Liam Byrne (Wigan Warriors), Ed Chamberlain (Leigh Centurions), Josh Cook (Canterbury Bulldogs), Frankie Halton (Hull KR), James Hasson (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Jaimin Jolliffe (Gold Coast Titans), Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters), Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers), Toby King (Wigan Warriors, on loan from Warrington Wolves), George King (captain, Hull KR), Ben Mathiou (Featherstone Rovers), James McDonnell ( Wigan Warriors), Ronan Michael (York City Knights), Robbie Mulhern (Warrington Wolves), Richie Myler (Leeds Rhinos), Dan Norman (St Helens), Brendan O’Hagan (York City Knights), Henry O’Kane (West Tigers), Harry Rushton (Canberra Raiders), Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants), Louis Senior (Huddersfield Giants), Michael Ward (Batley Bulldogs).