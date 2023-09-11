Leeds Rhinos suffer fresh blow with prop one of five Super League players banned

Leeds Rhinos will be further depleted for Saturday's trip to Catalans Dragons after losing Sam Walters to a one-match ban.

The young prop, who is set to leave Headingley for Wigan Warriors at the end of the season, has been charged with grade B dangerous contact following a late hit in last week's game against his future employers.

Walters will play his final match for the Rhinos in next week's home clash with Castleford Tigers.

Leeds, who are without a host of frontline players including Richie Myler, Aidan Sezer and James Bentley, must claim back-to-back victories and hope that Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils fail to win another match between them to have any chance of making the play-offs.

David Fusitu'a was also charged with dangerous contact by the match review panel but the Rhinos winger escaped with a £250 fine for the grade A offence.

Wakefield Trinity will be without Renouf Atoni for Friday's trip to Leigh Leopards after the prop received a one-match ban for grade C dangerous contact.

Trinity's relegation will be confirmed if they fail to win and will be down anyway if Castleford beat Wigan.

Huddersfield Giants pair Luke Yates and Jack Ashworth will sit out Saturday's trip to Hull FC after they too picked up one-game suspensions for dangerous contact.

Sam Walters, right, has one game left in Leeds colours. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

A total of 12 Super League players were charged by the match review panel, including Salford prop Brad Singleton.

The former Leeds forward has received a one-match ban for a grade B high tackle, ruling him out of Saturday's trip to Hull KR.