Leeds Rhinos have not played since winning 60-6 at Castleford on May 28. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Two more cases of coronavirus have been reported following the latest round of testing among Rhinos’ players and backroom staff, taking the total since last week to eight. Another six players or staff are self-isolating.

The visit of St Helens, scheduled for last Friday, was called off a week ago and Leeds’ next game is due to be at Salford Red Devils on Friday, June 25.

With a break for the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-finals, Rhinos have been out of action since their 60-6 win at Castleford Tigers on May 28.

Rhinos say they are in discussions with their opponents, the RFL and Super League about rearranging both postponed matches.

The club’s Kirkstall training ground was shut down last week after the number of Covid cases increased from two to six. That closure has been extended for another five days, until the next round of PCR testing on Saturday.