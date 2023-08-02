Leeds Rhinos tease Harry Newman return as star centre steps up recovery

Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman is closing in on his comeback after returning to team training.

The 23-year-old sustained a fresh hamstring injury in late May and was originally ruled out for up to 12 weeks.

Newman remains on course to return to action later this month in a timely boost for the faltering Rhinos.

A tweet posted by the club on Wednesday morning read: "Welcome back to team training, can't wait to see you back in action in a few weeks."

The video shows Newman going through drills with his team-mates at Headingley as he looks to put his injury problems behind him.

After just seven outings last season, Newman featured 11 times in the first half of this year before picking up another hamstring issue.

Since suffering a double leg break in September 2020, the England hopeful has been restricted to 32 appearances.

Leeds host Leigh Leopards this Sunday before a break for the Challenge Cup final.

Harry Newman has not played since May. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Newman could return to contention when Warrington Wolves visit Headingley on August 20.