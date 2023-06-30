Leeds Rhinos tie down talented youngster as they continue to plan for future

All Sections
Young outside back Max Simpson has signed a new three-year deal that will keep him at Leeds Rhinos until at least the end of 2026.
By James O'Brien
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:08 BST

The 18-year-old made four Super League appearances last year before suffering a season-ending ankle injury at Toulouse Olympique in July.

Simpson saw his 2023 season wrecked by an ACL injury but Leeds have shown their commitment to the teenager by extending his existing contract by a year.

"When you are coming back from a long-term injury you always have belief about what you want to do and what you have the ability to do but when other people show that faith in you, it does mean a lot," he said.

“The injury is coming along slowly but I just have to keep ticking the markers off. I feel that next season I should be flying on the back of a big pre-season."

Simpson becomes the latest player to extend his stay at Headingley, following in the footsteps of Ash Handley, Jarrod O'Connor, Jack Sinfield and Sam Lisone.

Rhinos boss Rohan Smith said: “Max is working hard on his rehab now with our medical and performance staff and I am sure he will come back in great shape.

"He is an exciting, young prospect who is well liked within our group. I am excited to see him continue to progress in the coming years.”

Max Simpson has extended his Headingley stay. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Max Simpson has extended his Headingley stay. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Max Simpson has extended his Headingley stay. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
