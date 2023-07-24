Leeds Rhinos to appeal ban that rules out duo for Challenge Cup final at Wembley

Leeds Rhinos will attempt to overturn a ban which threatens to deny two of their female players a Wembley appearance.

Prop Kaiya Glynn and England hooker Keara Bennett, pictured, starred in Sunday’s Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final win over Wigan Warriors, but are set to miss the final against St Helens on Saturday, August 12.

They were both handed a two-match penalty notice by the RFL’s match review panel last week after being charged with a grade D dangerous throw in the previous weekend’s 12-12 Super League draw at York Valkyrie.

Men’s Super League matches are reviewed the following Monday and bans come into effect immediately. But in the women’s game - as well as lower divisions and academy/reserve grades - the review panel meets on Thursdays and suspensions don’t apply until the following week, to allow time for potential appeals.

Leeds Rhinos' Keara Bennett (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Also unlike the men, there is only one fixture between the semi-finals and final. That means the Leeds duo were eligible to face Wigan, but are set to sit out a home Super League clash with Huddersfield Giants on Sunday, August 6, and the final six days later.

Rhinos coach Lois Forsell confirmed: “I think there’s good grounds to appeal on and we will be doing that this week.

“Keara and Kaiya have been the professionals they are and great team players in terms of putting [what was] a tough week for them to one side.

“We have seen appeals succeed. The RFL and the disciplinary have a really tough job to do, but we will be putting our thoughts out there and seeing what it comes to.”

Leeds Rhinos' Kaiya Glynn is currently banned for the Challenge Cup final (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Despite the possibility of missing the final, Bennett was player of the match in Rhinos’ win over Wigan.

She admitted the days before the game were “tough”, but insisted: “At the same time, I am a team player.

“I do everything for my team and it is team-first so I didn’t have time to sulk about it. I am going to remain positive until the final decision is made.

“I am lucky I have got a lot of people in my corner, which I am very grateful for. Whatever happens, I will be there cheering on the girls and whether I can [play] has to be decided.”

Rhinos also have a doubt over full-back Ruby Enright who suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of the semi-final.

Forsell said: “She will go for an x-ray and we’ll see how it is. She’s obviously a bit concerned at the moment, as we all are.”

This year is the first time the women’s final has been played at Wembley, alongside the men’s Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup showpieces.

Saints, winners for the past two seasons, edged past York 17-16 in the first semi-final and Forsell reflected: “I think all four teams can hold their heads high and know they have done a massive thing for the sport.

“They have been really good games and it shows how tough women’s sport and our game is and how much skill there was on show, particularly in such poor conditions.