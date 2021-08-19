Huddersfield Giants playmaker Lee Gaskell returns from a two-month injury lay-off to face Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Head coach Ian Watson hopes the experienced stand-off/full-back - who has been injured for almost two months - can prove the difference as they look to win at Leeds Rhinos.

Huddersfield have seen teenager Will Pryce flourish in Gaskell’s absence and Olly Russell has also enjoyed some positive moments.

But Watson knows how important the 30-year-old - who joins Wakefield Trinity next season - is to his side.

A three-match winning run came to an end with Friday’s 18-12 loss at Salford Red Devils.

Watson said: “Gasky’s really good at playing eyes up and picking off numbers.

“In the Salford game, we dominated large periods of the game. We were very dominant with the way we defended. We just lacked that cutting edge really in the final third which hopefully Gasky can bring to us.

“It’s good competition now. It’s what we wanted earlier in the season. The guys who have come in have done a great job.,

“Obviously, Gasky is a different level of player; he’s high quality and he’ll be important for us going forward. He’ll feature tomorrow.”

With Australian stand-off Jack Cogger making his return from injury at Salford and Russell back in the frame after missing that fixture with concussion, Watson is not short of creative options.

Former Bradford Bulls star Gaskell was not expected to return so swiftly after being injured in the 17-10 loss at Hull FC on June 25.

But Watson insisted: “He’s been going really well.

“The medical team’s been working overtime this year with the amount of players we’ve had off in the injured clinic.

“But he’s come through everything, all his tests and potentially could have played last week but this week was probably the better one for him.