The Rhinos suffered in 2016 in the wake of the retirements of Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock and Kylie Leuluai before giving Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow the perfect send-off at Old Trafford the following year.

Leeds have reached the Super League Grand Final just once since then, although they did lift the Challenge Cup in the Covid-hit 2020 campaign.

Rohan Smith led the Rhinos to Old Trafford in 2022 but failed to build on that promising start in a miserable campaign for the club last year.

After stuttering to an eighth-place finish to make it six years outside the top four, Smith feels the eight-time champions are ready to begin their ascent back to the top of Super League with the benefit of a positive off-season.

"Over the last seven or eight years, Leeds have been inconsistent since that previous reign came to an end," he said ahead of tonight's opening game against Salford Red Devils.

"Even 2016 was a turbulent year and 2017 was a turbulent year that finished great.

"There's been lots of ups and downs. What we're trying to build is consistency.

Rohan Smith, centre, is excited about the new season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"To use an analogy, you're trying to set up at base camp every year and give yourself a chance of getting to the top. The early stages of that climb have been constructive."

In contrast to last year, Smith has had the luxury of being able to work with his full squad from the early stages of pre-season, the odd exception aside.

The Rhinos have also been proactive in tying down their brightest homegrown talents such as Harry Newman, Cameron Smith and Ash Handley, meaning the bulk of Smith's frontline squad is contracted to the club beyond the end of this season.

"There's a clearer dynamic and less uncertainty," said Smith.

It was a challenging 2023 for the Rhinos. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"We've re-signed Harry Newman and lots of the roster is stable; last year, I think we had eight or nine of our frontline players off contract at the same time which certainly creates some disruptions.

"There's less of that this year. It's more about forming our rugby league identity."

After an encouraging start to Smith's reign, Leeds lost their way in 2023 as the season unravelled.

The club reacted by backing Smith in the recruitment market, giving the Australian a spine of Lachie Miller, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley and Andy Ackers.

The Rhinos have enjoyed a positive pre-season. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

The Rhinos lack depth in the backs but that will mean opportunities for the likes of Alfie Edgell and Jack Smith.

Rohan Smith expects Leeds to be stronger for the difficulties of 2023.

"Lots of the players that are in the front half of their Super League career or right at the start will be better for last season and the experiences they had," he said.

"The frontline crew and the most experienced team we have will be threatening. We've got a good team at a good age with enough experience.

"We're going to introduce some players this year that are going to become long-term Super League players. They'll get the chance to play a little bit more because we are youthful in some of our back-up players, which is exciting for the club long term."

In the here and now, the Rhinos must deliver on their pre-season promise.

Brodie Croft is preparing to face his former club. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Play-off qualification appears to be the minimum requirement for a squad boasting the likes of Croft, Ackers and Newman but Smith is aiming higher.

"Everyone wants to be in the top six," he said.

"We think we can be better than that but it's early days and the start of something new.

"We've been building a team. There's going to be some cohesion in the next few years.

"It's important to play well and we expect a lot of ourselves but it's going to be a squad and a team that builds together.

"It may take us some time to gel but I'm confident that we'll be a strong team from the start.

"Lots of things have got to line up for you to win. There are lots of twists and turns each season but we expect ourselves to do well."

Smith could field all six new signings against Salford, with Paul Momirovski and Mickael Goudemand set to join Miller, Croft, Frawley and Ackers in the 17.

Croft and Ackers are poised to make their debuts against their former club after strengthening Leeds and leaving the Red Devils weaker on paper.

Smith, however, is anticipating a typical Paul Rowley performance from the visitors.

"I expect a high-energy team that are well coached and brave in the way that they play," said Smith.

"They showed some alterations to the way they've played previously in their match against St Helens but they only had their key players on the field for half the game or so.